Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana—Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, has opened its doors in downtown West Yellowstone. The property is located within minutes of the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

Developed by East Avenue Development LLC and managed by Vista Host, the 133-room hotel was designed to reflect its surroundings.

“National parks move people. They invite us to slow down, be curious, and take in something bigger than ourselves,” said Justin Mabey, co-founder and partner, East Avenue Development. “Our team has a deep love for building in destinations like this because they have the power to change you. With Starlite Yellowstone, we wanted to create a stay experience that reflects that same energy. Every texture, every space, every moment here was designed to honor this incredible place.”

The hotel places guests in downtown West Yellowstone and offers proximity to local outfitters, shops, and the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center, with the national park entrance nearby as well.

HB on Madison, the hotel’s signature restaurant, serves seasonal, chef-curated breakfasts and a menu with Native American influences for dinner. Guests also have access to the indoor pool with a 100-foot water slide and the family-friendly game room.

Each guestroom includes natural materials, layered textures, and smart design, along with Hilton’s Connected Room technology, allowing guests to personalize lighting, temperature, and entertainment from their mobile device. Digital Key offers seamless, contactless access.

“The design and features of Starlite Yellowstone offer both comfort and a direct connection to the natural beauty of this destination,” said Evan Studer, chief executive officer, Vista Host. “It captures the feeling of the Yellowstone experience and carries it through every part of the stay. This is a hotel created with intention and heart, and we’re proud to bring it to life.”