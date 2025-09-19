Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentStarlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentOpenings

Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

By LODGING Staff
Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Photo Credit: Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana—Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, has opened its doors in downtown West Yellowstone. The property is located within minutes of the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

Developed by East Avenue Development LLC and managed by Vista Host, the 133-room hotel was designed to reflect its surroundings.

“National parks move people. They invite us to slow down, be curious, and take in something bigger than ourselves,” said Justin Mabey, co-founder and partner, East Avenue Development. “Our team has a deep love for building in destinations like this because they have the power to change you. With Starlite Yellowstone, we wanted to create a stay experience that reflects that same energy. Every texture, every space, every moment here was designed to honor this incredible place.”

The hotel places guests in downtown West Yellowstone and offers proximity to local outfitters, shops, and the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center, with the national park entrance nearby as well.

HB on Madison, the hotel’s signature restaurant, serves seasonal, chef-curated breakfasts and a menu with Native American influences for dinner. Guests also have access to the indoor pool with a 100-foot water slide and the family-friendly game room.

Each guestroom includes natural materials, layered textures, and smart design, along with Hilton’s Connected Room technology, allowing guests to personalize lighting, temperature, and entertainment from their mobile device. Digital Key offers seamless, contactless access.

“The design and features of Starlite Yellowstone offer both comfort and a direct connection to the natural beauty of this destination,” said Evan Studer, chief executive officer, Vista Host. “It captures the feeling of the Yellowstone experience and carries it through every part of the stay. This is a hotel created with intention and heart, and we’re proud to bring it to life.”

Previous article
Successful Spas: Best Practices to Meet Guest Expectations and Drive Revenue
Next article
CoStar Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in August
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Finance

CoStar Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in August

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry showed mixed year-over-year performance results, according to August 2025 data from CoStar. U.S. Hotel PerformanceJuly 2025Percentage change from August 2024Occupancy: 66.1 percent (down...
Guest Experience

Successful Spas: Best Practices to Meet Guest Expectations and Drive Revenue

George Seli -
An amenity that has its roots in luxury properties, the spa today is also seen in upscale and upper midscale hotels in both resort...
Ayesha Molino
Comings & Goings

MGM Resorts International Appoints Ayesha Molino as Chief Operating Officer

LODGING Staff -
LAS VEGAS, Nevada—MGM Resorts International announced the appointments of Ayesha Molino as chief operating officer and Gary Fritz as chief commercial officer and president...
Hotel Theodore
Industry News

Azul Hospitality Group Adds Two Properties to Its Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality Group announced that it has assumed management of two properties in downtown Seattle: the Hotel Theodore and the Mayflower Park...
Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill
Design

Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
Washington, D.C.—Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill announced the completion of its full-hotel renovation. Ahead of its 50th anniversary next year, the property updated...
Jason Reader
People

Learning to Fly: Jason Reader on His Journey From Dishwasher to Davidson Hospitality COO

Ellen Meyer -
Originally, Davidson Hospitality Group’s newly appointed COO Jason Reader’s sights were set on a career in aviation, not in hospitality. He described a path...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Finance

CoStar Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in August

LODGING Staff -
Guest Experience

Successful Spas: Best Practices to Meet Guest Expectations and Drive Revenue

George Seli -