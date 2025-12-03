St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Introduces St. Regis Estates

BETHESDA, Maryland—St. Regis Hotels & Resorts introduced St. Regis Estates, a new brand expression reserved for hotels defined by significant history and unique amenities.

Based on a rising desire for privacy, authenticity, and a deeper emotional connection to place, St. Regis Estates modernizes the House of Astor’s tradition of grand estate living. St. Regis Estates introduces travelers to destinations shaped by character, setting, and heritage. Each Estate is selected for its historical significance and extraordinary natural surroundings. This approach provides cultural and culinary experiences that draw directly from the land and local stories and estate-only moments curated for long, leisurely stays.

“For the Astors, the founding family of the St. Regis brand, the ultimate luxury was retreating from the city to their country estates, where time with loved ones could be savored with exquisite ease amid settings rich in heritage and a rare sense of belonging,” said George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. “That ideal profoundly resonates with today’s luxury traveler. With St. Regis Estates, we honor that legacy by celebrating each estate’s origins and creating escapes that bring people together to embrace beauty, connection, and the simple pleasure of slowing down. Each estate is chosen for its narrative power, architectural character, and expansive, cinematic setting, offering a more enchanted and deeply residential resort experience.”

The Resort at Pelican Hill

The first St. Regis Estate will debut at The Resort at Pelican Hill, A St. Regis Estate in 2027. Spanning more than 500 acres, the estate includes olive-tree-lined pathways, ocean views, coastal hills, and 16th-century Italian Renaissance-inspired architecture. The property provides residential-style bungalows and villas.

Advertisement

For its transformation into a St. Regis Estate, the resort is undergoing an extensive renovation, reimagining all bungalows and villas with new interiors, and introducing a new chef-led culinary experience alongside a signature bar and lobby.

Additional enhancements include a renewed Coliseum Pool, a Roman-style colonnade, the debut of the Bella Vista Pool Caffè and Social Club, and an enhanced Villa Clubhouse designed for longer stays. The Resort at Pelican Hill, a St. Regis Estate, will also introduce butler service and rituals such as afternoon tea and sabrage. Inspired by the King Cole Bar, the reimagined Pelican Hill bar will feature a commissioned mural that reflects the estate’s unique sense of place.

“It is an incredible honor for Pelican Hill to serve as the inaugural St. Regis Estate,” said Kevin Kelly, general manager, The Resort at Pelican Hill, a St. Regis Estate. “This next chapter celebrates the resort’s ethos as a true sanctuary—a place where guests can experience the rhythm of Southern California through art, nature, and gastronomy, elevated by the craftsmanship and service synonymous with St. Regis. We are proud that Pelican Hill will set the tone for the Estates collection, each hotel distinct in its history yet united by the same spirit of elegance, warmth, and care.”