St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership With Ladurée 

BETHESDA, Maryland—St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announced an exclusive partnership with Ladurée, the Parisian patisserie. The St. Regis Afternoon Tea tradition, introduced by Caroline Astor more than a century ago, will be paired with Ladurée’s macarons, bespoke tea blends, and confections at multiple St. Regis properties after a seasonal presence at The St. Regis New York in 2024. For 2025, guests visiting select St. Regis destinations in Washington, D.C., Deer Valley, Bal Harbour, San Francisco, and New York will be able to try a co-branded menu.

“The St. Regis brand’s founding family, the Astors, embraced the holidays as a time to gather loved ones in spectacular style, a season that reflected their sense of heritage and glamour,” said George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. “That legacy continues today as we celebrate the art of gathering and the timeless family traditions that define the St. Regis experience. Our collaboration with Ladurée brings this story to life in a fresh and inspired way, blending the iconic Parisian patisserie’s artistry with the timeless rituals that define St. Regis.”

The partnership includes immersive décor, such as tree sculptures adorned with macaron-inspired ornaments and deep verdant velvet ribbons and twinkling lights, wreaths and garlands. Guests are invited to explore a bespoke holiday macaron cart, offering Ladurée’s confections.

“Ladurée and St. Regis share a devotion to ritual, beauty, and the art of gathering,” said Katina Dermatas, chief executive officer of Ladurée US. “This collaboration feels especially meaningful, as it allows us to bring our Parisian patisserie into a setting that has long defined celebration and elegance, creating moments of delight for guests during the most festive time of year.”

This holiday collaboration will debut across select St. Regis properties from November 5, 2025, through January 4, 2026. In New York, San Francisco, and Bal Harbour, guests can experience Afternoon Tea rituals, Ladurée macaron carts, and festive décor. The St. Regis Deer Valley will include a macaron cart slopeside, and The St. Regis Washington DC will host the cart beneath its Florentine gold ceilings.