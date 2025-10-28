Food and BeverageSt. Regis Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership With Ladurée 
Food and Beverage

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership With Ladurée 

By LODGING Staff
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Photo Credit: St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

BETHESDA, Maryland—St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announced an exclusive partnership with Ladurée, the Parisian patisserie. The St. Regis Afternoon Tea tradition, introduced by Caroline Astor more than a century ago, will be paired with Ladurée’s macarons, bespoke tea blends, and confections at multiple St. Regis properties after a seasonal presence at The St. Regis New York in 2024. For 2025, guests visiting select St. Regis destinations in Washington, D.C., Deer Valley, Bal Harbour, San Francisco, and New York will be able to try a co-branded menu.

“The St. Regis brand’s founding family, the Astors, embraced the holidays as a time to gather loved ones in spectacular style, a season that reflected their sense of heritage and glamour,” said George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. “That legacy continues today as we celebrate the art of gathering and the timeless family traditions that define the St. Regis experience. Our collaboration with Ladurée brings this story to life in a fresh and inspired way, blending the iconic Parisian patisserie’s artistry with the timeless rituals that define St. Regis.”

The partnership includes immersive décor, such as tree sculptures adorned with macaron-inspired ornaments and deep verdant velvet ribbons and twinkling lights, wreaths and garlands. Guests are invited to explore a bespoke holiday macaron cart, offering Ladurée’s confections.

“Ladurée and St. Regis share a devotion to ritual, beauty, and the art of gathering,” said Katina Dermatas, chief executive officer of Ladurée US. “This collaboration feels especially meaningful, as it allows us to bring our Parisian patisserie into a setting that has long defined celebration and elegance, creating moments of delight for guests during the most festive time of year.”

This holiday collaboration will debut across select St. Regis properties from November 5, 2025, through January 4, 2026. In New York, San Francisco, and Bal Harbour, guests can experience Afternoon Tea rituals, Ladurée macaron carts, and festive décor. The St. Regis Deer Valley will include a macaron cart slopeside, and The St. Regis Washington DC will host the cart beneath its Florentine gold ceilings.

Previous article
Expert Perspectives on Building Alignment and Agility Across the Hospitality Sector
Next article
Where Efficiency Meets Hygiene: The New Standard for Sustainable Hotel Operations
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Content

Where Efficiency Meets Hygiene: The New Standard for Sustainable Hotel Operations

Royal Basket Trucks -
In the hospitality industry, sustainability and sanitation are no longer optional; they are operational necessities. While front-of-house initiatives often receive the spotlight, it is...
building alignment
Conferences and Events

Expert Perspectives on Building Alignment and Agility Across the Hospitality Sector

Robin McLaughlin -
On day two of The Hospitality Show 2025, conversations centered on assessing the industry’s current landscape and exploring ways to navigate today’s constrained environment....
DIRECTV Hospitality
Technology

DIRECTV Hospitality Announces Strategic Relationship With Google

LODGING Staff -
EL SEGUNDO, California, and DENVER, Colorado—DIRECTV Hospitality and Google TV announced a new strategic relationship to bring an enhanced, personalized streaming experience to hotels...
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Goose Creek
Industry News

Vision Hospitality Group Adds SpringHill Suites by Marriott Goose Creek to its Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Vision Hospitality Group, Inc., announced that it will manage the upcoming SpringHill Suites by Marriott Goose Creek, a 109-room, all-suite hotel located in...
Sponsored Content

From Function to Feeling: Designing Guestrooms That Speak Hospitality

Noah Davis -
In today’s hospitality landscape, the guestroom has evolved to become a space that embodies a brand’s personality and delivers the feeling of being cared...
AdobeStock_53914090-business-partnership-stock
Industry News

Sotherly Hotels Enters Merger Agreement

LODGING Staff -
WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia—Sotherly Hotels Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with a joint venture led and sponsored by affiliates of...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Sponsored Content

Where Efficiency Meets Hygiene: The New Standard for Sustainable Hotel Operations

Royal Basket Trucks -
building alignment
Conferences and Events

Expert Perspectives on Building Alignment and Agility Across the Hospitality Sector

Robin McLaughlin -