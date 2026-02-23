SpringHill Suites by Marriott Ventura Oxnard Opens

OXNARD, California—DKN Hotels announced that the 121-suite SpringHill Suites by Marriott Ventura Oxnard is now open. The property is situated near The Collection RiverPark, which offers numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options, and is 10 minutes from downtown Oxnard. It offers guests access to Channel Islands Harbor and National Park, Camarillo Premium Outlets, Naval Base Ventura County, Herzog Wine Cellars, Port Hueneme, Oxnard State Beach/Mandalay Beach, and many other Ventura County beaches.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of the SpringHill Suites in Oxnard, a milestone that reflects our continued commitment to thoughtful growth and exceptional hospitality,” said Ana Almada, chief executive officer, DKN Hotels. “This beautiful new property is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers, offering spacious accommodations, a welcoming atmosphere, and the market’s first-of-its-kind rooftop restaurant, Flora Loca Rooftop Cantina, opening this summer. We look forward to providing guests with an outstanding experience while contributing to the area’s ongoing economic vitality.”

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Ventura Oxnard offers suites with West Elm-designed furnishings, flexible layouts, and a range of amenities, including free WiFi and complimentary breakfast.

The hotel also includes a fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, a courtyard with barbecue grills and a fire pit, a 24-hour market, and two meeting rooms with a combined 1,125 square feet of flexible meeting space to accommodate functions for up to 70 people. Among the amenities of the property is Flora Loca Rooftop Cantina (opening Summer 2026), offering views and a curated menu inspired by Ventura County’s cultural landscape, seasonal harvests, and coastal influence, combined with the flavors and culinary traditions of Mexico.