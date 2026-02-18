SpringHill Suites by Marriott Mesa Gateway Breaks Ground

MESA, ARIZONA—Western States Lodging Management and Development (WSLMD) held a groundbreaking event for a new hospitality development project, SpringHill Suites by Marriott Mesa Gateway. Scheduled for a summer 2027 opening and located next to Mesa Gateway Airport, SpringHill Suites by Marriott Mesa Gateway is made possible through a general partnership with The Boyer Company and in collaboration with FFKR Architects, Parkway Construction, and Bank of Utah.

“This groundbreaking marks an exciting milestone for Western States as we expand our hospitality presence into the Mesa market,” said Cole Smith, Western States Lodging Management and Development’s chief investment officer. “SpringHill Suites by Marriott Mesa Gateway will bring a modern, upscale lodging option to one of the region’s fastest-growing corridors, offering comfort and convenience for travelers visiting the airport and surrounding business community. We’re proud to partner with The Boyer Company and our exceptional project team to deliver a hotel that will create lasting value for Mesa and support continued economic growth.”

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Mesa Gateway will include 127 suites and amenities such as a complimentary hot breakfast, free high-speed WiFi, and access to a lobby bar, outdoor pool, and fitness center. I

“We are excited to welcome SpringHill Suites and all that it has to offer, to our Gateway East development”, said Matt Jensen, project manager with The Boyer Company. “This is a wonderful brand that appeals to the business traveler and others who are visiting the area for sports or entertainment.”