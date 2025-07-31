Finance & DevelopmentSonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $22.6 Million in Financing for Hotel Valencia Riverwalk
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceReal Estate

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $22.6 Million in Financing for Hotel Valencia Riverwalk

By LODGING Staff

Los Angeles, California—Sonnenblick-Eichner Company has arranged $22.6 million of first mortgage leasehold financing on behalf of Valencia Hotel Group to refinance its Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, a 12-story, 213-room hotel in downtown San Antonio, TX.

The property, part of the Valencia Hotel Collection, includes 9,841 square feet of meeting and event space, a fitness center, an interior open-air courtyard, and al fresco dining overlooking the San Antonio River. Food and beverage offerings include Dorrego’s, Naranja Tequila and Mezcal Bar, and Café Naranja.

“We had tremendous lender interest in this financing opportunity and ultimately closed a five-year fixed-rate loan which was sized to a low debt yield for a hotel encumbered by a ground lease,” said Sonnenblick-Eichner Principal David Sonnenblick.

“The loan refinanced a maturing 10-year loan that we originally placed on the property. The debt markets are extremely liquid for both fixed- and floating-rate hotel loans, as evidenced by the level of interest we experienced on this transaction and other hotel loans that we are marketing,” added Patrick Brown, also a principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company.

Previous article
AHLA Foundation Holds Annual No Room for Trafficking Summit
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry News

AHLA Foundation Holds Annual No Room for Trafficking Summit

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON, D.C.—AHLA Foundation gathered survivors, experts, and industry leaders at its annual No Room for Trafficking (NRFT) Summit to advance best practices and reaffirm...
SMARTLINEN Intelegente Fine Linen Collection
Housekeeping

SMARTLINEN Announces Launch of Intelegente Fine Linen Collection

LODGING Staff -
MIAMI, Florida—SMARTLINEN debuted the Intelegente Fine Linen Collection, a line of premium linens designed exclusively for four and five-star hotels and resorts. Crafted to...
Michael Bennett Cendyn
Technology

Mindful AI Integration: Cendyn President Discusses AI-Enabled CRM Approaches

Ellen Meyer -
The evolution of artificial intelligence continues to impact the hospitality industry in various ways. Plenty of companies are looking for ways to stay ahead...
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Hotel Equities announced that its founder, Fred Cerrone, has decided to retire effective November 22, 2025, concluding his 58-year career in the hospitality industry....
Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort
Finance & Development

Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort Opens

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA and GULF SHORES, Alabama—Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort (Embassy Suites Gulf Shores), a resort-style hotel located along Alabama's white sand...
Housekeeping

How Many Linens Are Enough?

William D. Frye -
Aside from labor challenges, one of the greatest constraints that housekeeping managers often face is the lack of available, clean bed and bath linens...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Industry News

AHLA Foundation Holds Annual No Room for Trafficking Summit

LODGING Staff -
SMARTLINEN Intelegente Fine Linen Collection
Housekeeping

SMARTLINEN Announces Launch of Intelegente Fine Linen Collection

LODGING Staff -