SONIFI Announces Deployment of Centralized Platform

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—SONIFI announced the deployment of SONIFI Central. After the initial launch of SONIFI Central earlier this year, the platform is now available to SONIFI’s 5,000 customer properties as an enterprise tool with real-time monitoring of multiple guest-facing technologies, including WiFi, interactive TV, casting, linear TV, and telephony services.

“SONIFI Central is becoming a force multiplier for hotels. Customer feedback reinforces the tool is reducing staff burden, creating ancillary revenue opportunities, and solving technology issues before they become guest complaints,” said Paul Johnson, chief operating officer at SONIFI. “We know hotels are looking at every dollar spent, every staff hour, and every guest encounter. We built SONIFI Central to give hotels a single screen to see every product in every room at every property.”

Platform Details

Continuous scans identify new, unknown, and offline devices, as well as network connectivity status across an entire portfolio. Self-healing protocols and AI-assisted automations proactively resolve issues for maximum uptime, and devices are tracked to ensure cybersecurity, licensing, and compliance are always up to date.

The platform shows how guests use technology, measures the effectiveness of marketing promotions, and provides data insights that better inform where hotels can optimize for more ROI and lower TCO. Self-service features include network configurations, interactive TV customizations, troubleshooting tips, training guides, and direct access to SONIFI’s 24/7 support teams.

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“We designed SONIFI Central to be easy to use for staff, so they can spend less time managing technology and more time delivering personal experiences to their guests,” Johnson said. “We’re developing even more advanced features, automations, and third-party integrations to help hotels get the most out of their investments and set a new standard for their guests, their staff, and their brand.”