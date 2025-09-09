Industry NewsBrandsSonesta's Announces First Properties Under Alliance With AKEN
Industry NewsBrands

Sonesta’s Announces First Properties Under Alliance With AKEN

By LODGING Staff
Böden Hotel & Spa by AKEN Soul
Photo Credit: Böden Hotel & Spa by AKEN Soul

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the first two properties under its strategic alliance with AKEN Hotels & Resorts. This initial phase of the relationship includes two hotels in Argentina.

Effective September 2, 2025, the following AKEN properties have joined the Sonesta portfolio:

  • La Urumpta Hotel & Spa, AKEN MIND in Río Cuarto, Córdoba, Argentina: Located in Rio Cuarto, the hotel offers 60 guestrooms with a focus on functionality and design, an AKEN Spa & Wellness, and an on-site restaurant blending local cuisine with international flavors. The hotel is just 10 minutes from the airport and five minutes from the city center.
  • Böden Hotel & Spa, AKEN SOUL in Villa General Belgrano, Córdoba, Argentina: Located 10 minutes from downtown Villa General Belgrano, Cordoba, the hotel is just two minutes from the Golf Club and has 70 guestrooms, each with a balcony overlooking the grounds. The hotel, offers views of the mountains, an AKEN Spa & Wellness, and a three-meal-a-day restaurant.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome these two initial properties to the Sonesta family through our strategic alliance with AKEN,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “This unique relationship with AKEN allows us to offer our Sonesta Travel Pass members and guests a new kind of experience, focused on wellness and mindfulness, while significantly expanding our footprint in key Latin American markets.” 

Guests at these two hotels can now enjoy the benefits of the Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program, including earning and redeeming points, receiving member-exclusive rates, and enjoying accelerated membership status. With nearly 8 million members, Sonesta Travel Pass allows guests to begin earning points at nearly 1,100 properties globally.

“Going live with Sonesta marks a transformative milestone for AKEN. Together, we are rolling out the most robust and flexible business proposition for hotel owners in today’s market—combining Sonesta’s global reach and loyalty strength with AKEN’s visionary Wellness Lifestyle positioning,” said Luis Gallotti, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of AKEN Hotels & Resorts.

Lisandro León Liguori, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of AKEN Hotels & Resorts, continued, “This partnership with Sonesta empowers us to expand our vision of Conscious Luxury worldwide. Together, we are setting a new benchmark in hospitality — creating spaces that are not merely places to stay, but immersive journeys built upon design, quality, and consciousness: the AKEN Pillars.”

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

