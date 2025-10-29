Sonesta Adds Laxmi to Its Franchise Portfolio

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of 18 hotels with new franchise partner Laxmi Hotels Group, the first significant milestone in the planned sale of 113 managed properties.

The portfolio of 18 properties includes 11 hotels that will be managed by Laxmi directly and seven that will be managed by Ark Hospitality. The transition of these properties was completed by the end of September. All properties will operate under the Sonesta Select brand.

“We are thrilled to expand the Laxmi Hotels Group portfolio within the Sonesta franchise family,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “Converting all 18 hotels within the month is a great example of our team’s ability to facilitate a smooth, rapid transition for our new owners. We are confident that Laxmi’s operational expertise, combined with the strength of the Sonesta brand, will lead to great success.”

In 2024, Sonesta announced the sale of 113 managed hotels. The properties are under agreement with four strategic partners, who will enter into new, long-term franchise agreements with Sonesta. The portfolio includes 30 Sonesta Select hotels, 44 Sonesta ES Suites hotels, and 39 Sonesta Simply Suites hotels. This conversion in total will add up to another 14,803 rooms across 28 states to Sonesta’s existing franchised hotel portfolio, which at the end of September totaled 62,444 rooms and 886 properties.

“Laxmi is excited to franchise more hotels within the Sonesta portfolio and deepen our relationship with the brand,” said Kunal Dave, chief executive officer of Laxmi Hotels Group. “As owners and operators, Sonesta has a unique perspective into the brand-franchisee relationship and understands what it takes to build a successful hotel from both the asset and operational standpoint. We look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship.”

The 18 Sonesta Select Hotels include locations in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania.