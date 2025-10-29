Industry NewsBrandsSonesta Adds Laxmi to Its Franchise Portfolio
Industry NewsBrands

Sonesta Adds Laxmi to Its Franchise Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Sonesta Select Columbia
Photo Credit: Sonesta Select Columbia

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of 18 hotels with new franchise partner Laxmi Hotels Group, the first significant milestone in the planned sale of 113 managed properties.

The portfolio of 18 properties includes 11 hotels that will be managed by Laxmi directly and seven that will be managed by Ark Hospitality. The transition of these properties was completed by the end of September. All properties will operate under the Sonesta Select brand.

“We are thrilled to expand the Laxmi Hotels Group portfolio within the Sonesta franchise family,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “Converting all 18 hotels within the month is a great example of our team’s ability to facilitate a smooth, rapid transition for our new owners. We are confident that Laxmi’s operational expertise, combined with the strength of the Sonesta brand, will lead to great success.”

In 2024, Sonesta announced the sale of 113 managed hotels. The properties are under agreement with four strategic partners, who will enter into new, long-term franchise agreements with Sonesta. The portfolio includes 30 Sonesta Select hotels, 44 Sonesta ES Suites hotels, and 39 Sonesta Simply Suites hotels. This conversion in total will add up to another 14,803 rooms across 28 states to Sonesta’s existing franchised hotel portfolio, which at the end of September totaled 62,444 rooms and 886 properties.

“Laxmi is excited to franchise more hotels within the Sonesta portfolio and deepen our relationship with the brand,” said Kunal Dave, chief executive officer of Laxmi Hotels Group. “As owners and operators, Sonesta has a unique perspective into the brand-franchisee relationship and understands what it takes to build a successful hotel from both the asset and operational standpoint. We look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship.”

The 18 Sonesta Select Hotels include locations in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Previous article
Radisson Hotel Group Highlights Global Signings and Openings
Next article
Mews Acquires DataChat AI Platform
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Content

Driving Guest Loyalty with Great Coffee Solutions

Costa Coffee -
Elevate your guest experience with Costa Coffee. From lobby to in-room, our premium, sustainably sourced blends and state-of-the-art equipment deliver barista-quality coffee in every...
W Hoboken
Design

W Hotels Completes Renovation of W Hoboken

LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland—W Hotels announced the completed renovation of W Hoboken. Located on the waterfront directly across from New York City, W Hoboken follows the...
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced the appointment of Brett Horton as chief advocacy officer. For the past decade, Horton has served...
Operations

Collaboration in Action: Smarter Sourcing and Procurement Partnerships Deliver Value for Hotels

Robin McLaughlin -
In recent years, the U.S. supply chain has experienced much fluctuation, from global shipping delays and rising costs to shifting consumer demands. Hotels have...
Technology

Mews Acquires DataChat AI Platform

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—Mews announced the acquisition of DataChat, a US-based AI company. The acquisition comes as part of Mews' aim to build fully agentic hospitality systems,...
Radisson Collection Resort, Galle
Brands

Radisson Hotel Group Highlights Global Signings and Openings

LODGING Staff -
BRUSSELS—Radisson Hotel Group announced that it added more than 210 signings and openings to its portfolio throughout 2025. Elie Younes, executive vice president and global...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Sponsored Content

Driving Guest Loyalty with Great Coffee Solutions

Costa Coffee -
W Hoboken
Design

W Hotels Completes Renovation of W Hoboken

LODGING Staff -