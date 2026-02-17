Sonesta Opens 29 New Properties in the Second Half of 2025

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the successful opening of 29 new properties in the second half of 2025.

“The second half of 2025 signified sustained growth and momentum for Sonesta, opening nearly 30 organic properties worldwide,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and President of Franchise & Development. “This is in addition to the 100+ hotels that were sold encumbered to new ownership groups during this same period, leading to Sonesta’s 26% Franchise NUG in 2025.”

“Sonesta’s growth strategy is rooted in seamless conversions, strategic market segmentation, and defined product differentiation,” said Phil Hugh, Sonesta’s Chief Development Officer. “As a result, each of our 13 brands holds significance and valuable market share which continues to resonate with owners, not just in the United States but in our key areas of expansion internationally.”

Sonesta’s Openings

Sonesta’s 29 organic openings in the second half of 2025 include (in order of opening):

Advertisement

Red Lion Inn & Suites Blue Springs — Blue Springs, MO

Americas Best Value Inn Rockford — Rockford, IL

Knights Inn Philadelphia — Philadelphia, PA

Americas Best Value Inn Hayward — Hayward, CA

Böden Hotel & Spa, AKEN Soul — Córdoba, Argentina

La Urumpta Hotel, AKEN Mind — Córdoba, Argentina

Americas Best Value Inn Beeville — Beeville, TX

Sonesta Amirat Dahabeya II (Cruise) — Egypt

Sonesta Hotel Miraflores — Lima, Perú

Bio Habitat Hotel, AKEN Soul — Quindío, Colombia

Red Lion Inn & Suites Lemoore — Lemoore, CA

Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Frost Bank Center — San Antonio, TX

Americas Best Value Inn Seward — Seward, NE

Americas Best Value Inn Richmond — Richmond, VA

Dry Creek Inn MOD Collection by Sonesta — Healdsburg, CA

Sonesta Simply Suites Avondale — Avondale, AZ

Americas Best Value Inn Apache Junction — Apache Junction, AZ

Americas Best Value Inn Hobbs — Hobbs, NM

Sonesta Essential Odessa — Odessa, TX

Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Corpus Christi — Corpus Christi, TX

Red Lion Inn & Suites Junction City — Junction City, KS

Red Lion Inn & Suites Adairsville — Adairsville, GA

The Midtown Hotel MOD Collection by Sonesta — Boston, MA

Pocono Mountain Villas MOD Collection by Sonesta — East Stroudsburg, PA

New Smyrna Waves MOD Collection by Sonesta — New Smyrna Beach, FL

Grand Seas MOD Collection by Sonesta — Daytona Beach, FL

Summer Bay Orlando MOD Collection by Sonesta — Orlando, FL

Signature Inn Merced Yosemite Parkway — Merced, CA

Red Lion Inn & Suites Urbana — Urbana, IL

Sonesta’s portfolio of 13 brands provides owners and developers with a wide range of options across the upper-upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments.