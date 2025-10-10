Sonesta Expands Partnership With AKEN Hotels & Resorts

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the addition of Bio Habitat Hotel, AKEN SOUL Collection, in Armenia, Quindío, Colombia, to its distribution channels as part of its strategic alliance with AKEN Hotels & Resorts (AKEN). The property marks the first to fall under the strategic alliance in Colombia, joining two other AKEN hotels in Argentina, La Urumpta Hotel & Spa, AKEN MIND, and Böden Hotel & Spa, AKEN SOUL, announced in September 2025, and the eighth Colombian destination within the Sonesta portfolio.

The hotel is surrounded by more than 16,000 square meters of native forest and is located at the highest point overlooking the valley. The property is situated 30 minutes from the El Edén International Airport and 25 minutes from the Matecaña International Airport, providing proximity to the Andean towns of Salento (20 minutes) and Filandia (15 minutes), as well as the Cocora Valley (35 minutes).

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bio Habitat Hotel to the Sonesta portfolio through our alliance with AKEN,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “With the expansion of this alliance, we are now able to offer unique AKEN experiences to our guests and Sonesta Travel Pass members in both Argentina and Colombia, and we look forward to further growth in Latin America.”

Bio Habitat Hotel has 24 independent guest rooms, a restaurant-bar, sauna, Turkish bath, wellness spa, organic gardens, nature trails through the forest, and a view of the mountain range.

“This relationship with Sonesta marks a significant step in our mission to bring AKEN’s ‘Wellness Lifestyle’ and ‘Conscious Luxury’ to the world,” said Luis Gallotti, co-founder and co-CEO of AKEN Hotels & Resorts. “We are excited to introduce our unique brand of hospitality to guests in Colombia, creating a space that is more than just a place to stay.”

“This hotel embodies the AKEN pillars of bespoke design, quality, and consciousness, offering a journey that connects guests with the local culture and environment while prioritizing their well-being,” said Lisandro León Liguori, co-founder and co-CEO of AKEN Hotels & Resorts. “The continuation of this strategic alliance with Sonesta allows us to amplify our reach and share our philosophy of mindful hospitality with an expanded worldwide audience.”