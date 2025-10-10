Industry NewsBrandsSonesta Expands Partnership With AKEN Hotels & Resorts
Industry NewsBrands

Sonesta Expands Partnership With AKEN Hotels & Resorts

By LODGING Staff
Bio Habitat Hotel, AKEN SOUL Collection
Photo Credit: Bio Habitat Hotel, AKEN SOUL Collection

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the addition of Bio Habitat Hotel, AKEN SOUL Collection, in Armenia, Quindío, Colombia, to its distribution channels as part of its strategic alliance with AKEN Hotels & Resorts (AKEN). The property marks the first to fall under the strategic alliance in Colombia, joining two other AKEN hotels in Argentina, La Urumpta Hotel & Spa, AKEN MIND, and Böden Hotel & Spa, AKEN SOUL, announced in September 2025, and the eighth Colombian destination within the Sonesta portfolio.

The hotel is surrounded by more than 16,000 square meters of native forest and is located at the highest point overlooking the valley. The property is situated 30 minutes from the El Edén International Airport and 25 minutes from the Matecaña International Airport, providing proximity to the Andean towns of Salento (20 minutes) and Filandia (15 minutes), as well as the Cocora Valley (35 minutes).

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bio Habitat Hotel to the Sonesta portfolio through our alliance with AKEN,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “With the expansion of this alliance, we are now able to offer unique AKEN experiences to our guests and Sonesta Travel Pass members in both Argentina and Colombia, and we look forward to further growth in Latin America.”

Bio Habitat Hotel has 24 independent guest rooms, a restaurant-bar, sauna, Turkish bath, wellness spa, organic gardens, nature trails through the forest, and a view of the mountain range.

“This relationship with Sonesta marks a significant step in our mission to bring AKEN’s ‘Wellness Lifestyle’ and ‘Conscious Luxury’ to the world,” said Luis Gallotti, co-founder and co-CEO of AKEN Hotels & Resorts. “We are excited to introduce our unique brand of hospitality to guests in Colombia, creating a space that is more than just a place to stay.”

“This hotel embodies the AKEN pillars of bespoke design, quality, and consciousness, offering a journey that connects guests with the local culture and environment while prioritizing their well-being,” said Lisandro León Liguori, co-founder and co-CEO of AKEN Hotels & Resorts. “The continuation of this strategic alliance with Sonesta allows us to amplify our reach and share our philosophy of mindful hospitality with an expanded worldwide audience.”

Previous article
RMS Announces Partnership With TRYBE
Next article
Quore Announces Upcoming Debut of New Training Platform
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

hotel training stock
Education and Training

Quore Announces Upcoming Debut of New Training Platform

LODGING Staff -
FRANKLIN, Tennessee—Quore announced that it will debut Quore University, its learning management system, at The Hospitality Show, which will be held at the Colorado...
Technology

RMS Announces Partnership With TRYBE

LODGING Staff -
LONDON—RMS launched the first phase of its integration with TRYBE, the cloud-based spa, activity, and leisure management platform designed for the hospitality industry. Hotels and...
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Baltimore North - Pikesville
Industry News

OTH Hotels Resorts Adds Baltimore DoubleTree by Hilton to Its Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia—OTH Hotels Resorts (OTH) announced the addition of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Baltimore North - Pikesville to its third-party management portfolio. Located near the...
AC Hotel St. Augustine
Development

AC Hotel St. Augustine Opens

LODGING Staff -
ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida—AC Hotel St. Augustine announced its official opening. The hotel includes 142 guestrooms across four floors, tailored for both leisure and business...
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Nashville
Development

Nobu Hospitality Announces Development of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Nashville

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK, New York—Nobu Hospitality announced the upcoming debut of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Nashville, situated along the Cumberland River in the city's East Bank district....
The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Development

The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK—The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, opened its doors. The property is surrounded by several attractions, such as Columbia University, the...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
hotel training stock
Education and Training

Quore Announces Upcoming Debut of New Training Platform

LODGING Staff -
Technology

RMS Announces Partnership With TRYBE

LODGING Staff -