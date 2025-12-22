NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of 45 hotels, expanding the portfolio of franchisee NPA, a private equity firm, the largest purchaser in the planned encumbered sale of 113 managed properties.

The transition of these properties was completed in November. All properties will continue to operate under the Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites, and Sonesta Select Hotels brands, recognized for excellence and service in the extended stay and select service spaces.

“We are thrilled to grow NPA’s presence in the Sonesta franchise portfolio,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “This milestone marks a major addition of 45 select service and extended stay properties to Sonesta’s US franchising portfolio. We are confident that NPA’s industry expertise and market knowledge will benefit these properties. In addition, NPA has agreed to add ten additional properties over the next thirty-six months.”

In 2024, Sonesta announced the intention to sell 113 managed hotels. The properties are under agreement with four strategic partners, who have entered into new, long-term franchise agreements with Sonesta. The sale portfolio includes 30 Sonesta Select upscale hotels, 44 Sonesta ES Suites upscale extended-stay hotels, and 39 Sonesta Simply Suites mid-scale extended-stay hotels. This initiative, in total, will add up to another 14,803 rooms across 28 states to Sonesta’s existing franchised hotel portfolio, which at the end of September totaled 62,444 rooms and 886 properties.

“NPA is happy to announce our ongoing agreement to franchise an additional 45 hotels within the Sonesta portfolio, expanding our national footprint and aligning with a brand with a fast, friendly, and flexible approach to franchising,” said Amar Lazaretti, senior managing director of NPA. “Sonesta has the industry insight and unique understanding of both owner/operators and franchisors that will continue to promote success for these hotels as they transition under our ownership. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship.”

The 45 properties include 30 Sonesta ES Suites, 14 Sonesta Select Hotels, and 1 Sonesta Simply Suites and include locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.