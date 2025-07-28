Industry NewsSonesta Executes 31 Franchise Agreements During H1 2025
Sonesta Executes 31 Franchise Agreements During H1 2025

By LODGING Staff
Sonesta
Photo Credit: Sonesta International Hotels

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels announced the execution of 31 new franchise agreements during the first half of 2025, as well as 10 openings that highlight Sonesta’s global expansion.

“The continued growth in the first half of 2025, with 31 new franchise agreements, highlights Sonesta’s sustained momentum and our attractive value proposition for owners,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “We’re seeing continued demand across our diverse portfolio, which speaks to our ability to meet the needs of various markets and strengthens our existing owner relationships.”

“Our tailored brand offerings and flexible standards are clearly resonating with developers looking for strategic growth,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “These 31 new agreements, spanning our distinct brands, along with the 10 recent openings, demonstrate our continued commitment to providing solutions that drive success for our franchisees and expand Sonesta’s footprint in key locations.”

New Hotels

Sonesta had 10 new hotels add nearly 1,000 new rooms to the portfolio in the first six months of 2025. They include (in order of opening):

● Sonesta Essential Baton Rouge — Baton Rouge, LA

● Red Lion Hotel Charlotte — Charlotte, NC

● Signature Inn Berkeley — Berkeley, CA

● Americas Best Value Inn Donaldsonville — Donaldsonville, LA

● Americas Best Value Inn Fredonia —Fredonia, NY

● Sonesta Essentia Blue Springs —Blue Springs, MO

● Sonesta Essential Overland Park — Overland Park, KS

● Signature Inn Miami — Miami, FL

● Americas Best Value Inn/Knights Inn Pilot Mountain (dual brand) — Pilot Mountain, NC

