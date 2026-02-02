Sonesta Completes Multiple Renovations Across Its Portfolio

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the completion of significant renovation projects across its managed portfolio. These renovations required an investment of over $400M and reflect continued reinvestment in Sonesta’s managed estate.

“The significant investment, including 33 percent of our managed full-service portfolio, is a testament to Sonesta’s dedication to quality and our future,” said John Murray, president and chief executive officer at Sonesta. “As owners and operators ourselves, we understand the importance of continuously enhancing our owned and managed hotels to exceed guest expectations.”

“Our intention behind creating these newly designed spaces is to align with each brand’s identity, optimize hotel performance within its market, and keep the guest experience at the forefront,” said Bridget Rooks, vice president of AD&C at Sonesta. “From the luxurious bespoke updates at The Royal Sonesta hotels to the practical enhancements in our extended-stay offerings, every decision is made to ensure comfort, convenience, and a memorable stay.”

Recent Renovations

Key renovation highlights across Sonesta’s portfolio include:

The Royal Sonesta : Renovated hotels include The Benjamin Royal Sonesta New York and The Royal Sonesta Kaua’i Resort Lihue. The company also opened the Royal Sonesta Capitol Hill after a large adaptive reuse conversion from a former government building in Capitol Hill. These properties have undergone extensive renovations, including a comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, lobbies, and food and beverage outlets. Upgrades have introduced modern amenities such as shower conversions, advanced bedside lighting controls, smart TVs, and enhanced WiFi.

: Renovated hotels include The Benjamin Royal Sonesta New York and The Royal Sonesta Kaua’i Resort Lihue. The company also opened the Royal Sonesta Capitol Hill after a large adaptive reuse conversion from a former government building in Capitol Hill. These properties have undergone extensive renovations, including a comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, lobbies, and food and beverage outlets. Upgrades have introduced modern amenities such as shower conversions, advanced bedside lighting controls, smart TVs, and enhanced WiFi. Sonesta Hotels & Resorts : The Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island has been updated with the introduction of kitchenettes in corner king rooms and luxury specialty suites, as well as a public area renovation that updated meeting and event spaces and added four new food and beverage outlets and a new adult swimming pool. Other recently renovated hotels in this brand include Sonesta Irvine, Sonesta Miami Airport, Sonesta White Plains Downtown, and Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX.

: The Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island has been updated with the introduction of kitchenettes in corner king rooms and luxury specialty suites, as well as a public area renovation that updated meeting and event spaces and added four new food and beverage outlets and a new adult swimming pool. Other recently renovated hotels in this brand include Sonesta Irvine, Sonesta Miami Airport, Sonesta White Plains Downtown, and Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX. Extended-Stay and Select-Service: Many Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites, and Sonesta Select Hotels have received comprehensive renovations. These include guestroom upgrades with bedside charging, 55-inch televisions, new mattresses, and refreshed modern finishes. Public spaces now include new “The Focus” co-working areas in many Sonesta ES Suites, enhanced breakfast layouts, and expanded grab-and-go markets. Recently completed renovations include Sonesta ES Suites Toronto-Markham and Sonesta ES Suites Torrance Redondo Beach.

Sonesta has additional renovation projects underway, including significant investments at The Royal Sonesta Hotel Boston and The Nautilus Sonesta Hotel Miami Beach, which will both undergo renovation in 2026.