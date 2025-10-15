Sonesta Announces Succession in Franchise Development Organization

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced that Phil Hugh will assume the role of chief development officer, succeeding Brian Quinn upon his planned transition. Quinn joined in March 2021, immediately following Sonesta’s acquisition of Red Lion Hotels Corporation.

During his tenure, Quinn led new franchise efforts for the combined company across the full portfolio of Sonesta and Red Lion brands. He reengineered Sonesta’s franchising platform, setting up internal systems and hiring the team to support lodging development growth.

“Brian’s work with the team in 2021 resulted in opening more than 80 hotels organically, with no initial pipeline, creating positive net unit growth,” said Keith Pierce, executive vice president and president, franchise and development at Sonesta. “His continued efforts have helped set Sonesta up for success with a dynamic organic growth strategy.”

Hugh joined Sonesta in March 2024 as senior vice president and head of luxury & lifestyle development. He brings more than 30 years of experience focusing on portfolio development and brand growth, partnerships, and leading the franchise sales teams to this new role.

“Phil will build upon our strong foundation and bring his vision to the future of development at Sonesta,” said Pierce. “The Americas will remain our primary focus, with significant expansion across our portfolio of brands.”