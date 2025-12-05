Sonesta Announces Partnership With Bedside Reading

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced a new amenity partnership with Bedside Reading, providing guests with complimentary access from their own devices to a curated digital library of e-books and audiobooks at participating properties within the Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises (SHR&C) brand.

Reading is experiencing a significant cultural moment, fueled by viral trends like ‘BookTok’ (estimated at 370 billion views this year) and the sustained popularity of book clubs. Recognizing this powerful surge in reader engagement across all consumer demographics, Sonesta is embracing this trend by transforming the in-room experience with this new partnership that’s both classic and modern.

The program offers seamless digital access, allowing guests to start reading or listening immediately upon scanning a custom QR code, strategically located on bookmarks and specific locations throughout the hotels.

Participating Properties

The rollout will commence across several properties, including:

Sonesta Denver Downtown

Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach

Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX

Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino and Spa

Sonesta Ocean Point Resort

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island (original pilot location)

Sonesta White Plains Downtown

The Shelburne Sonesta New York

“Packing a beach read for vacation is a tradition as old as time, but today’s modern traveler likely isn’t stuffing their suitcase full of paperbacks,” comments Elizabeth Harlow, chief brand officer for Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. “We understand at Sonesta that providing relevant amenities is key. Therefore, this exciting collaboration allows us to instantly deliver both curated audiobooks and e-books to our guests once they arrive—making a fantastic reading experience a seamless and essential part of every stay within our Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises brand, where the focus is on discovery and self-care. It’s another way to bring the location to life in a deeper way for our guests.”

The digital amenity offers guests a library experience, with over 100 audiobooks and e-books ranging from mysteries and memoirs to children’s literature. The collection includes multilingual options, such as children’s titles in Spanish, author podcasts, and author spotlights. The digital library will also be regularly updated with new and trending titles.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Sonesta to bring Bedside Reading’s library to SHR&C properties across the country. From the initial pilot properties to the brand-wide reach, this partnership marks an incredible expansion in reach for Bedside Reading,” said Bedside Reading founder Jane Ubell-Meyer, “Whether traveling for work or pleasure, a good book is always a great travel buddy, and we are excited to provide Sonesta guests with their literary companions”.

With QR codes available on co-branded bookmarks and in the new digital free zone and by the swimming pool, guests can access the entire library available through Bedside Reading.