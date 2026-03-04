NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Tomball Grand Parkway, a 46-room, economy hotel in Tomball, Texas.

“Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Tomball Grand Parkway is Sonesta’s first new build under the brand, completing construction and opening in just 7.5 months,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “The owners and operators of ABVIS Tomball Grand Parkway also own another Americas Best Value Inn in greater Houston, highlighting Sonesta’s owner retention and the appeal of our fast, friendly, and flexible franchising framework.”

“ABVI is the perfect choice for owners who value independence. Sonesta provides the tools to run your business so you can focus on your guests and product to stay clean and consistent,” said Pete Patel, co-owner of both ABVIS Tomball Grand Parkway and ABVI Houston Heights. “That doesn’t stop now that the hotel is open. Sonesta’s support will continue, including access to training programs, operational assistance, and a vast network of resources to help us succeed.”

With nearly 500 hotels across the U.S., Americas Best Value Inn maintains a majority presence in secondary and tertiary markets. As a completely franchised brand, each hotel is operated by a local entrepreneur.