Sonesta Announces Grand Opening of Signature Inn Miami

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the grand opening of the Signature Inn Miami, a 119-room, upper-economy hotel. The property is located near Miami International Airport, Dolphin Mall, and the Wynwood Arts District, and it is minutes from South Beach.

“Sonesta’s addition of the Signature Inn Miami marks the brand’s first foray into the market,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “With eight Sonesta brands available in Miami, Signature Inn Miami underscores our strategy to offer diverse accommodations at various price points, ensuring we meet the needs of travelers in key markets and gateway cities.”

This opening is the 15th Signature Inn nationwide and the 10th Sonesta hotel in the greater Miami area. The Signature Inn Miami joins the Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach, Z Ocean Classico, Regency Miami Airport by Sonesta, Sonesta Miami Airport, Sonesta Simply Suites Miami Airport Doral, Lexington by Hotel RL Miami Beach, Sonesta Select Miami Lakes, Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach, and Sonesta ES Suites Fort Lauderdale Plantation.