NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the affiliation of four MOD Collection by Sonesta properties—Pocono Mountain Villas, MOD Collection by Sonesta in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; New Smyrna Waves, MOD Collection By Sonesta in New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Grand Seas, MOD Collection by Sonesta in Daytona Beach, Florida; and Summer Bay, MOD Collection by Sonesta in Orlando, Florida. These affiliations add 1,564 keys to the Sonesta portfolio.

In June 2023, Sonesta introduced MOD Collection by Sonesta (MOD) and offered the soft brand for franchising. Currently, there are nine MOD hotels open and operating across North America in Alberta, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

“We are thrilled to announce the affiliation of four Exploria Resorts properties with MOD Collection by Sonesta,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “This is a pivotal moment in the brand’s growth story with expansion in key leisure markets. Sonesta’s relationship with Exploria will allow guests to reap the benefits of relaxing and comfortable accommodations in four premier destinations across the United States.”

“We are pleased to showcase our resorts in partnership with Sonesta, offering their guests the same exceptional experiences we provide our members and their families,” said Cheryl Bellacicco, Exploria Resorts’ executive vice president of resort operations.