SAN FRANCISCO, California—Sojern released a new analysis of global travel demand for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The data showed sharp increases in real-time booking signals across flights and hotels. With the tournament less than two months away—spanning host cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada—Sojern’s data, drawn from over 350 million monthly traveler profiles, found year-over-year growth in flight bookings for the World Cup tournament dates across all three nations.

“Recent headlines have focused on softness in inbound U.S. travel, but when you look specifically at the World Cup travel window, the data tells a different story,” said Mark Rabe, chief executive officer at Sojern. “This is a fundamentally different kind of World Cup—spread across 16 host cities in three countries, rather than concentrated in a single destination like Qatar in 2022. Generating double-digit growth across that many markets simultaneously is a meaningful achievement, and that is precisely what our data is showing. The opportunity for destinations and hotels is to lean in now, not wait.”

Booking Data

Looking at the FIFA World Cup travel window (June 9–July 18), year-over-year flight booking growth at the host-city level showed clear increases.

YoY Flight Bookings

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United States

Atlanta, Georgia: up 14 percent

Boston: up 17 percent

Dallas: up 42 percent

Houston: up 38 percent

Kansas City: up 27 percent

Los Angeles: up 8 percent

Miami/Ft. Lauderdale: up 15 percent

New York: up 9 percent

Philadelphia: up 16 percent

San Francisco: up 5 percent

Seattle: down 16 percent

Mexico

Guadalajara: down 9 percent

Mexico City: up 0 percent

Monterrey: up 67 percent

Canada

Toronto: up 12 percent

Vancouver: up 8 percent

While market performance varies, the overall picture was one of positive momentum.

Who Is Booking And Where They’re Coming From

According to the data, the United Kingdom is the leading international source market for flights into U.S. host cities, accounting for 19.5 percent of international bookings, more than double its share of hotel bookings (8.5 percent), suggesting British fans are locking in travel early. Canada accounts for a further 18.4 percent of flight bookings.

Beyond North America and the United Kingdom, the data showed strong signals from further afield. South Korea ranked as the third-largest international source market at 4.1 percent of bookings, ahead of larger European markets including France (3.1 percent), Italy (2 percent), and Spain (2.1 percent). Japan showed a similar pattern, with 3.9 percent of flight bookings and strong conversion into hotel bookings (4.7 percent), indicating high-intent travelers.

From Latin America, the data highlighted untapped potential. Argentina—the defending World Cup champions—accounted for 1.3 percent of confirmed flight bookings but 8.2 percent of flight searches, the largest search-to-booking gap in the dataset, pointing to substantial latent demand.

European share of inbound demand to all World Cup destinations grew year-over-year, rising from 12 percent to 14 percent, while APAC increased, rising from 6 percent to 7 percent.

The Broader Context

Across all travel dates, global inbound flight bookings to the United States have tracked modestly below last year, declining between down 1 percent and down 6 percent year-over-year across much of the past 9-10 months. This aligned with broader industry reporting of softer inbound demand.

However, momentum is shifting: March 2026 has returned to growth (up 2 percent YoY), and June 2026, the peak World Cup period, is already pacing at up 7 percent. 65 percent of World Cup travelers said they were planning trips for 6 to 12+ days.

This was further reinforced by traveler profile data: nearly half (48 percent) of those booking flights to World Cup destinations were traveling solo—a segment that typically books closer to departure. This suggests that a meaningful portion of demand is still likely to materialize in the final weeks before the tournament, especially domestically.

While hotel booking pace has been a focus of recent commentary, accommodation bookings typically trail flights by weeks or months for major events. Historical patterns show that significant volumes are confirmed in the final 6–10 weeks before travel, meaning the current window is when demand should accelerate.

With less than two months to go, Sojern’s data suggested the window for destinations and hotels to capture demand is now. The signal is clear: travelers are coming, and those acting on real-time intent data will be best placed to benefit.