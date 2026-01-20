Sojern Expands Partnership With Red Roof

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Sojern, an AI-powered marketing platform built for hospitality and recently acquired by RateGain, announced that Red Roof has adopted its AI Concierge solution to enhance guest engagement, streamline operations, and drive improved commercial performance across its portfolio. The initiative is being rolled out across many Red Roof properties.

Sojern’s AI Concierge enhances every stage of the guest journey by automating routine interactions—from service requests and amenity questions to in-stay issue reporting—reducing front desk workload while ensuring guests receive fast, personalized responses at scale.

Rollout Details

This rollout builds on a strategic relationship between Red Roof and Sojern that began in 2024 with the adoption of Reputation Manager, part of Sojern’s guest experience platform. Leveraged across more than 700 properties, Reputation Manager enables real-time guest feedback monitoring and response during and after the stay, giving Red Roof team members greater visibility into guest sentiment and the ability to resolve issues before they impact reviews. During the fourth quarter of 2025, Red Roof recorded a 6.64 percent improvement in internal quality metrics and a 3.14 percent increase in social scores.

“Aligned with our commitment to “Genuine Relationships. Real Results.” and our franchisee-focused business model, the expansion marks the next chapter in Red Roof’s innovation roadmap, connecting marketing, operations, and guest experience through a more integrated, data-driven, AI-enhanced approach, while empowering franchisees with scalable tools that support consistent, high-quality service,” said Steve Woodward, vice president of innovation, learning and development at Red Roof.

“Red Roof has long been at the forefront of operational excellence, and we’re proud to deepen our partnership as they expand their AI-driven guest engagement strategy,” said Baskar Manivannan, vice president, guest engagement platform at Sojern. “By combining conversational AI, real-time insights, and actionable recommendations, AI Concierge empowers Red Roof franchisees to deliver faster support, elevate guest satisfaction, and unlock new revenue opportunities—all while easing the strain on front-line teams.”