Sofitel New York Debuts Updated Design

NEW YORK—Sofitel completed the renovation of Sofitel New York following an extensive redesign that draws inspiration from the Art Deco heritage of Manhattan and Paris.

Maud Bailly, chief executive officer of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems, said, “The remarkable renovation of Sofitel New York marks a new era for our brand—particularly across North America. Today, nearly 30 percent of Sofitel hotels worldwide are being revitalized, a powerful reflection of our commitment to ensuring consistency and excellence across our entire network. Following the transformations of Sofitel hotels in Philadelphia, Montreal, and Los Angeles, Sofitel New York emerges as our flagship Art Deco icon—a new milestone in our journey to showcase the very best of Sofitel’s French zest, harmoniously blended with the timeless energy and unmistakable vibrancy of New York City. It beautifully embodies our vision of modern French luxury: elegant, committed, and infused with the vibrant, ever-evolving spirit of this extraordinary city—a place that continues to inspire us, challenge us, and elevate our ambition.”

Dieter Schmitz, general manager, Sofitel New York, said, “The transformation of Sofitel New York is a celebration of New York’s boundless energy and the timeless elegance of our French heritage. From our reimagined Penthouse and world-class suites to the debut of our vibrant new bar and bistro, Social 45, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create an experience as dynamic and unforgettable as the city itself. Together as a team, we take great pride in pairing this remarkable physical transformation with a warm, genuine, and refreshingly personal style of hospitality that ensures every guest leaves with memories to last a lifetime.”

Design Updates

Open metal screens intuitively guide guests into the foyer, which includes a coffered ceiling with integrated lighting, marble flooring, deep green walls, and white paneling.

The lobby also offers a setting for the nightly Candle Ritual, an evening ceremony held at Sofitel Global locations across the globe, inspired by the Parisian tradition of illuminating the streets. Each evening as the sun goes down, the lights are dimmed, and candles are illuminated throughout Sofitel New York’s lobby.

Accomodations

Drawing on contemporary Art Deco references, design firm HBA San Francisco created a consistent aesthetic across the hotel’s public spaces, guest rooms, and suites. All of Sofitel New York’s 398 accommodations—346 guestrooms and 52 suites – have been fully redesigned with French-inspired wall paneling, new custom furnishings, textiles, and lighting. Interiors include gentle curves and a warm neutral palette inspired by French Art Deco tones of ivory and cream, balanced with black. The accommodations have been refreshed with high-gloss lacquered furnishings and woven textiles in shades of red.

The beds have been updated with striped wood backing and sculptural brass pendant lamps. All guestrooms and suites include Sofitel BED, the brand’s signature sleep experience, with an exclusive mattress, box spring, topper, duvet, and a selection of pillows. Upper-floor guestrooms include floor-to-ceiling windows that frame views of the Manhattan skyline. Marble bathrooms include modernist artworks on canvas, rain showers, and bath amenities by French luxury houses Balmain and Diptyque.

Suites

Sofitel New York’s 52 suites range from upper-floor city-view accommodations to terrace and balcony layouts, many with views of the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings. Each suite has custom millwork and curated artwork inspired by French artistry and New York’s architectural heritage. Layouts include separate living areas and bespoke minibars with metallic accents.

A new addition to Sofitel New York is the new Suite Collection; these seven designed suites offer sizable spaces. The 28th-floor Penthouse includes a geometric upholstered headboard wall with pendant lighting. In the living area, sculptural sofas with brass accents sit alongside polished and handcrafted tables, with geometric patterns in the flooring and wallcoverings. The dining space seats eight at a black wood Art Moderne table. The bathroom combines contrasting marbles with brass detailing, along with a freestanding circular marble soaking tub.

Additional Suite Collection accommodations include two 24th-floor suites, the Grand Terrace Chrysler View Suite, with a 475-square-foot terrace offering views of the Chrysler Building, and the Panoramic Terrace Suite, with a 911-square-foot terrace that provides views of both the Empire and Chrysler Buildings. Both suites include 645 square feet of interior living space.

Social 45

Social 45, Bar & Bistro, offers a menu that pairs French classics with New York-inspired creations, such as grilled cheese with caviar, alongside cocktails and elevated bites designed for sharing.

Curved brass archways frame the bar, and sculptural lounge chairs draw influence from the shared Art Deco heritage of New York and Paris. Afternoon and evening social hours are available, with future additions to include an outdoor café opening in Spring 2026.

In the morning, Social 45 offers La Haute Croissanterie, Sofitel’s pastry program that combines traditional techniques with local flavors.

Meetings and Event Spaces

Sofitel New York’s updated meeting and event spaces include the Paris Ballroom, situated at the top of the Grand Escalier. Art Deco themes are referenced in a sculptural wall relief, recessed ceilings, and graphic carpeting in black, cream, and gold. Seven meeting rooms reflect the hotel’s French aesthetic with graphic black and white, marble and gold lighting, and integrated audiovisual technology. Many rooms include floor-to-ceiling windows framing city views and filling the spaces with natural light. Custom menus are crafted by the hotel’s culinary team.