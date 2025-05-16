SMARTLINEN Announces Launch of Reporting App

MIAMI, Florida—SMARTLINEN announced the launch of its reporting app for Android and iOS. Designed specifically for the hospitality sector, the platform offers hotel operators visibility and control over their linen operations, driving cost savings, operational efficiency, and enhanced guest satisfaction.

SMARTLINEN’s new app provides real-time linen inventory tracking, historical usage insights, and predictive forecasting, enabling hotels to proactively manage their linen flow, prevent shortages, reduce overstocking, and make smarter purchasing decisions.

“Our reporting app is a game-changer for hotel operators,” said William Serbin, president and CEO of SMARTLINEN. “We’re equipping hotels with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions, lower costs, streamline operations, and elevate the guest experience – all from a single, easy-to-use platform.”

Key Benefits for Hospitality Leaders:

Real-Time Inventory Visibility — Monitor linen levels across all properties instantly

