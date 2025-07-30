MIAMI, Florida—SMARTLINEN debuted the Intelegente Fine Linen Collection, a line of premium linens designed exclusively for four and five-star hotels and resorts.

Crafted to Elevate Guest Experience and Operational Control

Each piece in the Intelegente Collection is embedded with SMARTLINEN’s RFID transponders, enabling real-time tracking, usage monitoring, and data-driven decision-making.

Revolutionizing Hotel Linen Operations

With SMARTLINEN, operators gain complete visibility into inventory flow, cycle counts, and linen aging through fully automated tracking.

“At SMARTLINEN, our goal is to blend advanced intelligence with refined luxury,” said William Serbin, chief executive officer. “The Intelegente Collection delivers exceptional quality while providing hotel operators with actionable, data-driven insights and real-time control to protect their linen investments and elevate the guest experience.”

Key Operational Benefits:

Reduced Linen Loss and Shrinkage : Hotels using SMARTLINEN report a significant drop in misplaced or stolen linens due to automated accountability.

: Hotels using SMARTLINEN report a significant drop in misplaced or stolen linens due to automated accountability. Elimination of Manual Inventory Counting : Time-consuming and error-prone inventory checks are replaced with instant, app-based reports.

: Time-consuming and error-prone inventory checks are replaced with instant, app-based reports. Optimized Purchasing and PAR Level Management : SMARTLINEN helps properties manage their linen inventory, preventing both overstocking and shortages.

: SMARTLINEN helps properties manage their linen inventory, preventing both overstocking and shortages. Extended Linen Lifespan: By tracking wash cycles and usage patterns, hotels can proactively rotate or retire inventory, preserving quality and reducing replacement costs.

Mobile Technology

SMARTLINEN’s enhanced mobile app delivers real-time insights into linen performance, usage trends, and inventory, enabling hotel operators to manage their entire linen ecosystem.