Small Luxury Hotels of the World Details Growth Throughout 2025

LONDON—Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) marked the beginning of its 35th anniversary with a year of growth, welcoming 100 new member hotels in 2025. The portfolio now surpasses 650 properties across 90+ countries.

New Openings for 2026

2026 will see SLH welcome several new member hotels. Niva Labriz Seychelles is reopening after a full renovation in January 2026, offering a renewed island resort. Shanghai Muh Shoou Zhujing, a 60-key architectural retreat set within the water town in Zhujing, China, is set to welcome guests in April 2026. On the Greek island of Rhodes, The Landmark Rhodes will open in May 2026, offering coastal villas and a spa within a hotel set against the backdrop of an olive grove.

In Japan, THE PASONA will highlight sustainability and a spa center, including Thalassotherapy, marine-based wellness treatments, set to open in June 2026. Australia’s Levantine Hill Hotel will offer a vineyard escape in Victoria’s Yarra Valley in the same month. The 33-room hotel sits next to the existing estate’s cellar door, fine‑dining restaurant, and event facilities, allowing guests to pair their stay with wine‑country dining and tastings.

Scheduled to open in late 2026, the 72-key Sanctuary Rainforest Resort & Spa – Dominica will be SLH’s first member hotel in Dominica. The property is situated in the tropical rainforest of the Roseau Valley, between two rivers and near waterfalls, volcanic hot springs, lakes, and rainforest trails. The nine-suite Villa Helios Capri in Italy will debut next year as well. Blending classic villa charm with cream‑coloured façades, the property is situated on a cobbled lane minutes from Capri’s Piazzetta.

In the final quarter of this year, SLH welcomed a mix of hotels, each curated for its individuality, and many recently opened their doors in 2025.

Immersed in Nature

The portfolio also expanded with properties deeply rooted in restorative landscapes. Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat offers views of the highest mountain in New Zealand, Aoraki / Mount Cook, and stargazing. Located in Ascona, Switzerland, Art Hotel Riposo provides understated luxury at Lake Maggiore. In the United States, Snowpine Lodge brings luxury to one of Utah’s most popular ski destinations at the base of Alta’s slopes. The lodge gives ski-in/ski-out access and mountain-inspired design that reflects the spirit of the Wasatch Range.

International Growth

SLH also welcomed its first hotels in Finland, Skýra Retreat, complemented by Gáldu Hotel & Spa, which offers northern wellness rituals and nature immersion. Aurelio Hotel & Chalet in Lech, Austria, includes several saunas, aromatherapy steam rooms, herbal and floral baths, and a cold plunge, as well as individual wellness treatments. The adult-only Cabu Hotel Rhodes, which opened in 2025, provides villas with private pools set in a coastal setting.

Looking Ahead

SLH’s growth extends beyond global hotel signings. SLH’s exclusive strategic partnership with Hilton celebrated its first anniversary in July 2025, with more member hotels joining the program throughout 2025, now bringing over 500 SLH properties to Hilton’s direct booking channels, including Hilton’s website and the Hilton Honors app. This milestone accelerated SLH’s performance, driving an 18 percent year-on-year revenue increase.

2025 also marked the launch of the SLH Wellbeing Collection with 15 existing member hotels, including eriro, Austria, Rio Perdido, Costa Rica, and Teranka, Spain, to name a few.

“As SLH marks 35 years, our purpose remains unchanged: to champion the world’s most inspiring independent hotels,” said Richard Hyde, chief operating officer of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. “2025 has been a year of renewal and reflection, as we continue to evolve our portfolio and deepen our commitment to conscious travel, wellbeing, and authentic travel experiences. As we look ahead to 2026, we’re excited to welcome new member hotels that share our belief that true luxury lies in individuality and meaningful connection, and to continue inspiring our community of over 300,000 engaged SLH Club members worldwide.”