Sleep Inn Brand Expands in Oklahoma City Market With Yukon Hotel

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels International has expanded the footprint of its midscale Sleep Inn brand with the opening of an 82-room, four-story hotel in Yukon, Okla. The brand now has nearly 550 properties open or in the pipeline globally, with recent hotel openings in Houston, Denver, Tampa, Fla., and Fort Worth, Texas.

The Sleep Inn & Suites Yukon is within driving distance of the state capital and the Oklahoma City Airport. The hotel is near several leisure attractions, including the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Sandridge Sky Trail, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, and the OKC Outlets shopping center. The property is also near the historic Route 66, which runs through Downtown Yukon, and West Main Street, which has dining and entertainment options.

The hotel has Sleep Inn’s refreshed Designed to Dream prototype, which provides guests with a nature-inspired aesthetic. The brand’s efficient footprint is designed to offer lower build costs for owners in the midscale segment.

The Sleep Inn & Suites Yukon is owned and operated by Star Lodging, LLC.