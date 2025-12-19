DALLAS, Texas—New data from SiteMinder found that U.S. hotels in and around host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are experiencing a strong year-on-year rise in booking volumes and average daily room rates (ADR).

SiteMinder’s data, made up to Dec. 12—a week after the World Cup draw on Dec. 5—showed forward hotel booking volumes more than doubled around several high-profile fixtures, when compared to bookings for the same period in 2025 as of Dec. 12, 2024. This is accompanied by increases in average daily rates (ADR), particularly for the week of the World Cup final.

For the United States’ opening match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12, booking volumes across nearby destinations were up by 80.5 percent year-on-year at the time of measuring, with ADR increasing by over 21.4 percent for stays in the week leading into the game.

Hotels around Dallas are seeing even stronger early demand ahead of England vs Croatia at AT&T Stadium on June 17, with reservation volumes growing 113.65 percent year-on-year, while ADR had increased by 5.6 percent.

The most pronounced impact on ADR was found to occur around the World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19, with rates in the area increasing by 72.42 percent, while booking volumes for the week of the final had climbed by 102.10 percent.

“With 48 teams from every continent, and 104 matches to be played in 16 cities across North America, this is the biggest and most global iteration yet of the World Cup,” says Brian Reising, regional vice president of U.S. and Latin America at SiteMinder. “The world is due to arrive on the doorstep of hotels in host cities and their surrounding areas—and and hotels that are preparing early are capturing the most demand.”