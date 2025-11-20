DALLAS, Texas—Fourteen percent of U.S. travelers now turn to familiar hotel brands as their starting point when researching accommodation, an almost threefold increase on last year’s figure (5 percent), according to SiteMinder’s Changing Traveler Report 2026. This marked the highest proportion of all countries surveyed and double the global average of 7 percent, which in turn more than doubled from the previous year (3 percent).

SiteMinder’s report showed that U.S. travelers are more likely to book directly—by website, phone, or email—than they were 12 months ago, up to 40 percent from 36 percent, and significantly above the global average (28 percent).

The primary motivations cited for booking directly were a desire for flexibility with changes (66 percent), a preference for direct communication (61 percent), and access to better prices and package deals (57 percent). SiteMinder’s data also underscored the premium American travelers place on freebies and loyalty programs, with 42 percent and 28 percent, respectively, listing these as a primary reason to return to a property, compared to 32 percent and 22 percent globally.

According to the data, the domestic focus among American travelers is also strengthening, with 52 percent planning to travel only within the United States in 2026, up from 49 percent last year. Among the world’s travelers, just over 10 percent naming the United States as a “dream destination” compared to 9 percent last year. America was surpassed in this regard only by Japan (17 percent), which retained its position at the top of the list, and is followed closely by France (10%).

“The greater willingness of American travelers to book domestic trips, and their strong preference for direct bookings and loyalty initiatives, presents an opening for hotels, as does the continued international interest in visiting the US next year,” said Brian Reising, regional vice president of U.S. and Latin America at SiteMinder. “Hotels that can meet travelers’ rising expectations of flexibility, service, and value are best positioned to take advantage of guests’ growing inclination towards direct bookings and desire to forge a relationship with a brand they trust.”

Changes in U.S. Traveler Behavior Reflect Global Trends

SiteMinder’s report showed a series of changes happening amongst travelers around the world. Twenty-six percent planned to begin exploring accommodation options using an OTA, compared with 18 percent last year, while those who would start with a search engine fell to 21 percent from 36 percent. Twice as many travelers (14 percent) said they would first look to friends or family for recommendations, up from 7 percent last year.

These trends were echoed among American travelers, with the number intending to start their accommodation research through search engines almost halving to 19 percent this year, compared to 36 percent in 2024, while 18 percent would choose OTAs as their first port of call, up from 15 percent the previous year. Likewise, 17 percent would start exploring accommodation by seeking advice from friends and family, almost double last year’s figure (9 percent).

The data from SiteMinder also showed that 18 percent of travelers who begin their search on an OTA would ultimately book directly with their hotel, a pattern increasing by 3.3 percentage points, year-on-year. In the US, this increased to 24 percent.

Additionally, the use of AI as a first step of accommodation research reached 4 percent, up from 1 percent last year, both globally and in the United States, rising to 7 percent among American Gen Zs and Millennials.

While AI remains an emerging channel for the initial planning stages when it comes to accommodation, the technology is set to rapidly transform the booking process. Eighty percent of all travelers and 71 percent of U.S. travelers said they want AI-powered capabilities, with price monitoring and alerts (37 percent) leading the wishlist in the United States. In a further sign of travelers’ increased acceptance of technology, 65 percent worldwide and 59 percent in the U.S. said they now support dynamic, or demand-based, pricing.

“Across every stage of the guest journey, we’re seeing American travelers diversify how they engage with information, from online travel agencies and familiar hotel brands to AI and search engines,” said Reising. “This non-linear path to purchase makes it more vital than ever for hotels to build a stronger digital presence and ensure consistency across all touchpoints, to gain both visibility and commission-free revenue.”

Intention to Travel Grows as Demand for Quality Increases

The report surveyed 12,000 travelers across 14 countries, including Australia, China, France, India, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It also found that:

Nearly half (49 percent) of travelers worldwide said they have an increased desire to travel in the next 12 months, with just 12 percent indicating less motivation to travel.

Event-driven travel continued to accelerate globally: 63 percent said they were more likely to travel for special events next year, led by Gen Z (81 percent) and Millennials (74 percent).

Quality was being prioritized on-site: 58 percent planned to choose superior or luxury rooms (+4pp year-on-year), suggesting a shift toward more meaningful, elevated experiences.

Apart from their focus on direct bookings and brand loyalty, U.S. travelers are notable for prioritizing location details when booking (58 percent), preferring credit or debit card payments above all others (66 percent), and considering room quietness (44 percent) to be an essential room feature.

“While traveler behaviors are varying more and more between markets, the broad trends remain encouraging for the industry, with events continuing to drive travel in ever greater numbers, and guests increasingly prepared to pay more for what they truly value,” said Reising. “For U.S. hotels, the opportunity lies in identifying their guests’ preferences to craft standout, loyalty-driving experiences from the very first digital interaction.”