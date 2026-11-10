DALLAS, Texas—According to new research from SiteMinder, nearly one-in-four U.S. travelers (23.6 percent) said they plan to take their next trip solo in 2027, up sharply from 14.4 percent last year,

SiteMinder’s Changing Traveler Report 2027, based on more than 12,000 travelers across 14 of the world’s largest tourism markets, found that Americans are at the forefront of a global rise in solo travel. Globally, 16.1 percent of travelers said they intend to travel alone, up from 13.8 percent last year.

The shift comes as U.S. travelers increasingly look closer to home for their next trip. More than two-in-five (44 percent) said they plan to travel only domestically over the next 12 months, compared with 29.7 percent of travelers globally.

The report found that American hotel guests were significantly more likely than their global counterparts to choose premium room categories. One in four (25.1 percent) said they expect to book a deluxe room, compared with 14.9 percent globally, while 7.3 percent expect an executive room and 6.3 percent a suite, compared with global averages of 4.1 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Statement From Leadership

“Americans are increasingly traveling on their own terms, and that is creating a very different guest journey for hotels. The growth in solo travel is particularly striking, but we’re also seeing travelers stay closer to home while continuing to seek out premium rooms, trusted brands and experiences they value,” says Brian Reising, market vice president—the Americas at SiteMinder. “For hotels, understanding those choices is increasingly important. The opportunity is not simply to compete on price, but to make the value of each room, upgrade and experience clear wherever a traveler chooses to research and book.”

Trusted Hotel Brands Retain Their Appeal

The research underscored the enduring strength of hotel brands and loyalty among U.S. travelers, even as memorable experiences become increasingly important globally.

Almost half (47.8 percent) of U.S. travelers cited a trusted hotel brand as a top-three factor when choosing one property over another, compared with 37.9 percent globally. Among those planning to stay with a well-known hotel group or chain, 42.9 percent cited loyalty program benefits as a reason for doing so, 12.2 percentage points above the global average.

Loyalty also remained a powerful driver of repeat stays. One-third (33.1 percent) of U.S. travelers said a loyalty or rewards program would encourage them to return to a hotel, compared with 22.6 percent globally. At the same time, 38.2 percent said a memorable experience would bring them back, broadly in line with the global figure of 39.1 percent.

Additional Findings

The data showed that U.S. travelers are also moving more quickly towards AI-assisted travel. Almost one-in-ten (9.4 percent) said they now begin their accommodation research with an AI assistant, compared with 7.3 percent globally, while 9.7 percent expect to book accommodation through an AI assistant or agent in 2027, compared with 5.9 percent worldwide.

The findings suggested that technology and brand recognition will increasingly coexist as part of the American hotel booking journey. While Americans are more open than the global traveler to using AI to research and book accommodation, familiar hotel brands remain an important influence on the final choice.

Globally, travelers are also becoming more purposeful about how they travel. More plan to stay closer to home (29.4 percent, up from 23.9 percent). However, in contrast to Americans, they are more likely to spend less to stretch their budgets (31.1 percent, up from 28.9 percent) and book at the last minute (20.9 percent, up from 17.7 percent). Yet, the desire to travel remains strong, with 41.6 percent of travelers worldwide reporting a stronger desire to travel in 2027.