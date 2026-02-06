SiteMinder Research: Domestic Bookings’ Share Grew in 2025

DALLAS, Texas—New data from SiteMinder found that domestic travel continued to gain share across the United States in 2025, with 77 percent of arrivals coming from within the country, up from 73.78 percent the year prior.

This aligns with the global data from SiteMinder’s Hotel Booking Trends, based on more than 130 million hotel bookings, which showed domestic bookings gaining share in multiple major markets, such as Canada, Germany, France, and Spain.

Direct bookings via hotels’ websites again ranked third among the Top 12 booking channels in the U.S., despite predictions that these may be either eroded or amplified by AI. Underlining the importance of Asian outbound travel, globally and for the U.S., Agoda retained its 4th position in SiteMinder’s Top 12, while China’s Trip.com entered the U.S. Top 12 for the first time.

More Predictable Booking Trends

U.S. hotels also encountered more predictable booking behavior from guests in 2025, following years of larger-scale change, with cancellations, lead times, and length of stay remaining relatively consistent. Cancellations declined from 19.22 percent to 18.78 percent, placing the U.S. slightly below the global benchmark of 19.15 percent, while average booking lead times shortened modestly from 31.49 days to 30.57 days, remaining close to the global average of 32.15 days.

Advertisement

With regards to length of stay, the U.S. had one of the longest metrics among major markets, at 1.61 nights, while 72.85 percent of stays were for one night, a slight increase from an average of 72.45 percent the year before. This compares with an average length of stay of 1.56 nights in France, where 74 percent of stays were only one night, 1.48 in Germany (78.11 percent one-night stays), 1.43 in Canada (80.26 percent one-night stays), and 1.41 in the U.K. (80.5 percent one-night stays).

Additional Takeaways

Further analysis of SiteMinder’s U.S. data showed that:

Average daily rates (ADR) decreased modestly by 2.89 percent year-on-year in 2025, to $247.03 from $254.39.

Fridays continued to be the most expensive day, with a year-round average rate of $286.57, down slightly from $294.19, while Sundays remained the lowest priced day, at $223.54, down from $231.75.

Seasonality retained its familiar shape, with July again the highest priced month with an ADR of $269.08, and January remaining the lowest-priced with rates averaging $217.15.

The share of the two busiest months—July and August—decreased slightly to 20.74 percent of annual U.S. check-ins, from 20.79 percent, while January, the quietest month, modestly increased its share of arrivals to 6.05 percent from 5.73 percent.

Brian Reising, SiteMinder’s regional vice president of the U.S. and Latin America, said, “More consistent booking behavior gives US hotels the predictability they need to plan ahead, which is welcome news for properties facing an evolving guest mix. Hoteliers would do well to use this window of opportunity to offset the modest decline in room rates we saw last year, by crafting packages that drive incremental spend or encourage guests to extend their stay by a night or two.”

Reising added, “As SiteMinder’s Top 12 booking channels list shows, hoteliers are facing a more layered distribution environment that increasingly blends OTAs, direct bookings, and B2B platforms. Hotels should ensure their distribution strategy reflects how varied booking behavior has become, meeting travelers wherever they choose to transact.”