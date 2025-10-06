Signia by Hilton Indianapolis Tops Off

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana—A year after the city’s largest concrete pour took place at the foundation level of Signia by Hilton Indianapolis’ hotel construction site, the project has reached its highest structural concrete point, which will include the Sky Lounge and Mezzanine on the 37th and 38th floors and offer views of downtown Indianapolis. The property will be Signia by Hilton’s first hotel in both the state and the Midwest.

In recognition of the occasion, Indianapolis city officials and Hilton representatives gathered inside what will be the largest ballroom in Indiana, in what will be the city’s tallest hotel, to celebrate the topping-off of the 800-room Signia by Hilton Indianapolis. The event also marked construction being 62 percent complete and on-schedule to open in the fall of 2026.

“If Indianapolis wants to keep rising as a city and as a prime destination for people from all over the world, it is vital that we invest in projects like the Signia by Hilton and expand the Indiana Convention Center,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “The way this building is transforming our skyline is truly a sign of all the success that is to come.”

CIB Executive Director Andy Mallon said, “The hotel and convention center expansion we are celebrating today is the direct result of Indianapolis community leaders, government leaders, and businesses consistently working together to make our downtown a highly sought-after destination for events and tourism. This hotel will change the skyline and, because we will be able to host more events, bigger events, and more culturally significant events, it will also change downtown Indy’s economy, both for the better.”



Once completed, the hotel will provide close to 100,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom, and will provide access to the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium via a skywalk over Capitol Avenue. Guests can expect seven culinary concepts including a fine-dining restaurant, rooftop sky bar and pool, a fitness center, wellness-focused guestrooms, and Club Signia.



“Signia by Hilton Indianapolis will be more than a hotel; it will be a transformative destination that reimagines hospitality in the Midwest,” said Kathy Heneghan, general manager, Signia by Hilton Indianapolis. “From its skyline-defining architecture to its world-class amenities and event spaces, this property reflects the vision driving Indianapolis forward. We look forward to opening our doors and embracing the spirit of our incredible city and welcoming team members and guests into a space designed to inspire, connect, and elevate every experience.”



With the approval of the City-County Council, the City of Indianapolis took over financing the project with $625 million in hotel revenue bonds. Partners in the project include construction manager AECOM Hunt, design firm Ratio Design, Central Indiana Building and Construction Trades, and concrete subcontractor FA Wilhelm Construction.



