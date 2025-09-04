Signia by Hilton Debuts in Texas With New Signing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Hilton announced the signing and upcoming conversion of La Cantera Resort & Spa to Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa, which is now accepting reservations for stays beginning October 1, 2025. Located in San Antonio overlooking the Texas Hill Country, the resort will represent the state’s debut of Signia by Hilton. Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa is owned by Ohana Real Estate Investors and will be managed by Hilton.

“La Cantera Resort & Spa has been a beloved destination in the Texas Hill Country for more than 20 years, and we’re proud to lead its next chapter as a Signia by Hilton hotel,” said Ben Turner, general manager. “This partnership combines the resort’s rich heritage and upscale amenities with Signia’s signature hospitality, enhancing its reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated getaways and exceptional events in San Antonio.”

Having just recently unveiled an 11-month, $40 million refresh, the La Cantera Resort & Spa offers 496 guestrooms, including 34 boutique-style villas and an adults-only floor. All of them include regional décor inspired by Texas’ King Ranch Estate.

Guests can enjoy nine dining experiences, ranging from Texas cuisine at Signature Restaurant and SweetFire Kitchen to casual options such as Primero Cantina, a grab-and-go market, and more. Wellness and recreation offerings include Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness and the La Cantera Golf Club, a championship course designed by Jay Morrish and Tom Weiskopf.

The resort also offers a range of additional amenities: five pools, a kid’s camp, and nature trails, as well as 115,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, including a grand ballroom and the soon-to-open Calera, a 5,600-square-foot suited for weddings and gatherings.