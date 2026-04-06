Signature Inn Mountain View Opens

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the opening of Signature Inn Mountain View, a 31-room property located in Mountain View, California. The hotel is located in Silicon Valley, near Google’s headquarters, the shopping and dining of Castro Street, and Shoreline Park.

“Signature Inn Mountain View is a testament to Sonesta’s strong presence and continued growth in sought-after destinations,” said Keith Pierce, co-chief executive officer of Sonesta. “Located in the beautiful city of Mountain View, this hotel will provide a dependable, affordable retro experience for travelers venturing through Santa Clara County.”