Signature Inn Medford Downtown Opens

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the opening of Signature Inn Medford Downtown, a 35-room, upper-economy hotel in Medford, Oregon. The hotel is situated near Crater Lake and the wine country of the Rogue Valley.

“Signature Inn Medford further expands Sonesta’s presence in Oregon,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president, franchise & development. “With retro revival a trend in high demand in 2026 and the increased consumer interest in road trips, we are thrilled to continue the growth and momentum of the Signature Inn brand.”

Signature Inn by Sonesta adds a retro-modern twist at its properties. The brand competes with upper economy and midscale brands for road trip destinations, coastal towns, and urban locations. The hotels are rooted in nostalgia and designed with mid-century influences.