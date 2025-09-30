Shiji Expands Partnership With American Liberty Hospitality

HOLLYWOOD, Florida—Shiji announced that American Liberty Hospitality (ALH) has expanded its use of Infrasys POS, Stellaris Digital Dine, and Infrasys POS Move (iOS mobility solution) to seven of its properties. The rollout includes the group’s newest acquisition, the Hilton Houston Westchase, which went live earlier this year and implemented Infrasys POS Move.

With Infrasys POS as the group’s centralized point-of-sale, ALH unified operations across a range of outlets and brands. The All-in-one integration brings a flexible, mobile-first approach that enables staff to take orders and process payments at the first point of contact, whether in restaurants, poolside, meeting spaces, pop-up events, or banquets.

“American Liberty Hospitality is a forward-thinking hospitality group with a diverse portfolio of properties and complex F&B demands,” said Ryan King, senior vice president, Shiji Americas. “By deploying Infrasys POS Move all-in-one solution alongside Stellaris Digital Dine, they’re creating a hybrid model that combines enterprise stability with mobile agility, allowing staff to flex with demand and focus on delivering outstanding guest service. We’re proud to support their vision with solutions that evolve with their operations.”

The ALH portfolio, now live with Shiji technology, includes DoubleTree Galveston Beach, Embassy Suites Houston Downtown, Homewood Suites/Hampton Inn Houston Downtown, Holiday Inn Express/Staybridge Suites Houston Galleria, Hilton Houston Westchase, and more. With the Infrasys POS Move setup, staff have increased speed of service and improved coordination across outlets. For example, orders can now be taken poolside and sent instantly to the kitchen and bar, with payments closed on the spot.

“The hybrid setup of Infrasys POS Move all-in-one has given us the flexibility to scale service where it’s needed most,” said Jason Kaminski, corporate food & beverage manager at American Liberty Hospitality. “We’ve seen speed and efficiency gains across the board, from completing transactions at the guest’s first point of contact to making database changes remotely thanks to the cloud-based system. The biggest benefit is knowing the system can evolve with us—whether it’s adapting outlets, upgrading hardware, or growing our F&B strategy. That kind of flexibility allows us to keep our teams focused on creating memorable guest experiences.”