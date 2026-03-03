Shiji Expands Move Mobile Experience With Unified Platform 

BERLIN, Germany—Shiji announced the expansion of its “Move” framework beyond food and beverage to encompass the entire hotel ecosystem. Move is a unified property-wide mobile experience where associates can switch between Daylight PMS, Infrasys POS, and Meridian Experiences, all from a single device.

By leveraging its cloud-native architecture and unified guest profile foundation, Shiji enables hotel teams to manage check-in, dining transactions, spa bookings, upsells, and payments in real time, anywhere on property. The framework ensures enterprise-grade security, data privacy, reporting consistency, and operational reliability while allowing service teams to remain fully present with guests.

“For decades, hotel technology has been built around fixed counters and disconnected systems,” said Kevin King, chief executive officer of Shiji. “The future of hospitality is different. It’s fluid, mobile, and centered entirely around the guest. Our vision is simple: one device, one ecosystem, and one continuous guest journey. By unifying PMS, POS, payments, and experiences into a single mobile framework, we’re giving hotel teams the freedom to serve guests anywhere, without barriers. This isn’t about mobility as a feature, it’s about redefining how hospitality operates.”

Move Details

Shiji’s architecture allows associates to move between operational functions without logging into separate environments or duplicating data entry. Payments can be triggered at the moment of service, reservations updated instantly, and guest preferences accessed securely in real time. This unified ecosystem reduces operational silos, accelerates workflows, and enhances personalization across every department.

“True mobility changes how teams work,” said Wolfgang Emperger, senior vice president, Europe, Africa, and UK & Ireland at Shiji. “Instead of moving back and forth between guests and terminals, our staff can stay present, informed, and responsive. Switching between PMS, POS, and payments on a single device removes operational silos and creates a smoother experience for both guests and employees. It’s a fundamental shift in how service is delivered.”

Early deployments of the Move framework demonstrated the ability for teams to complete hundreds of transactions within hours without returning to a fixed workstation. With the expansion across departments, properties can now establish one consistent mobility standard across the entire guest journey, from arrival to dining, spa services, activities, and departure.