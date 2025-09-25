Food and BeverageSheraton San Diego Resort Debuts New Restaurant
Sheraton San Diego Resort Debuts New Restaurant

By Colin Tessier
SAN DIEGO, California—Sheraton San Diego Resort announced the debut of Shorelight, a new coastal-inspired restaurant located in the resort’s Bay Tower. Overlooking panoramic views of San Diego Bay and northern Coronado Island, Shorelight invites both resort guests and locals to enjoy the waterfront setting and a curated menu.

Shorelight’s interiors include weathered wood tones, driftwood textures, brass accents, as well as lighthouse-inspired lighting, white walls, shades of ocean blue, and sun-bleached tan.

“Sheraton San Diego Resort has always been a place where travelers can find comfort and reprieve,” said Sean Clancy, general manager at Sheraton San Diego Resort. “With Shorelight, we’re extending that spirit by offering not only fresh, flavorful dishes and handcrafted cocktails, but also a relaxed setting where guests can soak in the bay view and truly feel at home.”

The menu at Shorelight transitions from breakfast to dinner. Selections in the morning include seasonal fruits and berries, made-to-order omelettes, and avocado toast. Midday offers light choices, including crisp Caesar salads, caprese sandwiches, and thin-crust pizzas. The dinner menu includes spicy tuna crudo bruschetta, short rib ragu, and a limoncello martini. Dessert offerings include tiramisu and a chocolate cannoli.

“At Shorelight, we aim to make every meal feel easy and enjoyable,” said Marcos Seville, executive chef at Sheraton San Diego Resort. “Whether it’s a fresh pasta, a classic pizza, or a local seafood dish paired with a nice Italian wine, we want guests to feel at home and enjoy every bite.”

