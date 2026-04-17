SAN DIEGO, California—Sheraton San Diego Resort announced the debut of its Garden Terrace, which marked the completion of its multi-year $123 million renovation. Situated on Harbor Island and overlooking the San Diego Bay, the project drew inspiration from its marina location.

The newest addition to the property is the waterfront Garden Terrace. The space is equipped to host weddings and special events, with an outdoor bar and a pool. At 3,600 square feet, the Garden Terrace can accommodate weddings for up to 300 guests and events for up to 250 attendees. The hotel now offers more than 132,367 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, equipped with technology, connectivity, and catering support.

“We are overjoyed to unveil the new Garden Terrace, which beautifully put the finishing touches on Sheraton San Diego’s impressive transformation,” said Sean Clancy, vice president and general manager. “Our resort truly offers the best of San Diego, whether you’re celebrating a wedding, visiting for business, traveling with family, or enjoying a romantic escape.”

In November 2024, Sheraton San Diego Resort debuted the fully reimagined Marina Tower, with fresh décor inspired by the palette of the coast. The Marina Tower’s 717 refreshed guestrooms and suites include the Sheraton Sleep Experience platform bed, local artwork with nautical elements, height-adjustable worktables, and LED lighting throughout.