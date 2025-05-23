MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 brands, unveiled the new Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown Convention Center (Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown). The property, which is set on the site of the city’s Capp Towers Motor Hotel, has resumed operations following a six-month, $40 million renovation.

Situated in the heart of downtown Minneapolis and near the Minneapolis Convention Center, the 14-story hotel has hosted many celebrations, events, and gatherings over the past few decades. The new Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown continues this legacy with a modernized guest experience and refreshed amenities. Owned and run by the Capp family, the property’s 321 guestrooms have been redesigned, and the 19 event spaces have been updated. The hotel has added two new dining concepts and an indoor pool as well.

“Partnering with Sheraton, a pioneer in providing community-focused hospitality, was a natural fit as we embark on this transformative new chapter for the property,” said Austin Tyler-Thull, general manager, Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown. “As we open today as Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown Convention Center, we look forward to providing guests of all types with a fresh and welcoming environment that fosters comfort, ease, and connection.

Designed to Gather

Marriott partnered with architecture and design firm Gensler to oversee the full scope of the renovation and bring the revitalized Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown to life. Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown’s 23,500 square feet of flexible event and meeting spaces accommodate groups of all sizes, from small team trainings to large conventions. Each venue includes new light fixtures, updated carpeting, and fresh millwork. Less formal gatherings can be held in the reimagined lobby. New amenities include The Community Table, a purpose-built workspace that anchors the space; The Booths, soundproofed spaces for focused thinking or calls; and The Studios, hi-tech, light-filled studios for small group meetings.

Advertisement

Each guestroom is decorated with light oak, neutral textiles, and tan leathers. Powered height-adjustable tables and ergonomic seating provide guests with a workspace during the day, while luxurious Sheraton Sleep Experience platform beds, walk-in showers, and offset TV walls offer restful refuge at night. Juxtaposing the rooms’ global feel are vintage advertisements and black and white photography of the original Capp Towers Motor Hotel repurposed as artwork.

Dining for Every Need

Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown’s opening also marks the debut of Esther’s Table, named for Esther Capp, matriarch of the Capp family. Led by executive chef Keven Kvalsten, the menu is rooted in the seasonality of the Midwest and the essence of local culture.

In the lobby, &More by Sheraton, the brand’s signature food and beverage concept, serves an all-day menu and assorted beverage options that range from coffee to cocktails and caters to both guests on the go and those looking to sit, relax, and connect.