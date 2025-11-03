Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Launches New Marketing Campaign

BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott Bonvoy’s Sheraton Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of “Goodnight Room,” a new marketing campaign inspired by the children’s book “Goodnight Moon”.

“Goodnight Room” follows a working mother recounting her day to her son from a Sheraton hotel room, including the stories of travelers gathering, working, and unwinding throughout the hotel’s lobby.

Nods to the bedtime story appear throughout the film, from a guest sporting “two little kittens” on their socks, to a Sheraton associate handing over a computer mouse, to a young boy in striped pajamas reminiscent of the book’s illustrations. Created in collaboration with Wieden+Kennedy New York and set to an original score by Matt Maltese, the campaign was developed alongside the representatives of MargaretWiseBrown and Clement Hurd, in partnership with HarperCollins Children’s Books, and will roll out across TV, streaming, social, and in-flight entertainment as of November 3.

“Goodnight Moon is a story many of us grew up with, and now many of us read to our own children,” said Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer, Marriott International. “Reimagining it through the lens of Sheraton felt deeply personal because, at its core, both stories are about familiarity and comfort. The Goodnight Room film honors that nostalgia while capturing the reality of modern travel – from the moments between meetings and the phone calls home to the small gestures that make us feel grounded wherever we are. It’s a beautiful reflection of what Sheraton stands for today: a gathering place for the world, where warmth, belonging, and community always have a seat.”

Sheraton also announced the debut of the “Goodnight Moon” Suite at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, which recently underwent an extensive renovation. Available for booking from November 3 through February 28, the storybook-inspired stay invites guests to explore a room that was designed to mirror the world of the book. The suite has green walls, red carpet, a glowing LED fireplace, and a working dollhouse. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with milk and cookies, a plush bunny, and a credit toward the property’s signature restaurant.

Members can also bid on an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment: a two-night stay from December 26–28 in the “Goodnight Moon” Suite with curated experiences, including a moonlit dinner followed by a stargazing activity, a s’mores dessert display, and special keepsake gifts for the family.