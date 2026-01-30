Conferences and EventsALIS CoverageShatterproof Raises $2.1 Million During Annual Event at ALIS 2026
Conferences and Events

Shatterproof Raises $2.1 Million During Annual Event at ALIS 2026

By LODGING Staff
Shatterproof
Photo Credit: Richard Anthony Photography Left to Right—Anthony Rutledge, HEI Hotels & Resorts, Tony Capuano, Marriott, Gary Mendell, Shatterproof & HEI Hotels & Resorts, Pam Jenkins, Shatterproof & Geoff Ballotti, Wyndham.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Shatterproof honored Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, with the 2026 Shatterproof Hospitality Hero Award on January 27, 2026, during the Ninth Annual Shatterproof Hospitality Heroes Reception, held in conjunction with ALIS in Los Angeles, California.

Capuano was recognized for his leadership, compassion, and commitment to advancing awareness around substance use disorder, reducing stigma, and supporting the well-being of hospitality employees and communities worldwide.

Senior executives from across the hospitality industry gathered at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE to honor Capuano and demonstrate their collective commitment to addressing the addiction crisis. Under Capuano’s leadership, 75 hospitality companies rallied together and helped raise an all-time high for the event—$2.1 million—to advance Shatterproof’s mission of transforming systems, supporting families, and ending stigma.

 “I humbly accept this honor on behalf of everyone at Marriott who is committed to showing up with empathy, dignity, and care for our people and for our industry,” said Capuano. “Addiction touches every one of us as family members, as leaders, as friends, and as employers. In the hospitality industry, the need is especially urgent. Shatterproof is charting a new, better, more compassionate path forward. My deep gratitude goes to Gary Mendell, the entire Shatterproof team, and the donors who stand with this extraordinary organization.”

Since 2016, the hospitality industry has raised more than $12 million for Shatterproof through events held at ALIS. This represents over 150 companies and 500 industry leaders. In addition to financial support, hospitality partners continue to expand adoption of Shatterproof’s employee education program Just Five, publicly support Shatterproof’s Walks to End Addiction, and invite Shatterproof into their businesses to host courageous conversations to end stigma by starting dialogue. 

“We are so inspired by the hospitality industry’s leadership and continued commitment to Shatterproof and to addressing substance use disorder,” said Pam Jenkins, Shatterproof’s chief executive officer. “Leadership is about creating the conditions for people to succeed. When we invest in wellbeing, address addiction with rigor and empathy, and act together, we don’t just change outcomes—we change lives. Substance use disorder is a preventable disease, and through education, awareness, and collective action, this industry is reducing stigma, expanding access to care, and saving lives.”

