Hospitality is a relationship business, and one of the most vital relationships to the industry is between franchisor and franchisee. Owners evaluating their prospective or current franchise partnerships do well to observe the relationship-building practices of leading franchisors, such as valuing owner input and offering robust franchisee support. The foundation of the relationship, however, is trust, and major franchisors like BWH Hotels and Choice Hotels International understand what it takes to develop it.

“We build trust through authentic engagement from the start with clear communication and timely follow-up,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO, BWH Hotels. “Our approach emphasizes transparency around brand expectations and the revenue-driving and cost-saving support we provide. Rather than relying on hardline sales tactics, we engage in consultative conversations and share real success stories from current hoteliers to illustrate the strength of our partnership.”

Transparency is also a trust-builder for Choice Hotels, whose development team ensures prospective franchisees “have a clear picture of what it means to be part of the Choice Hotels family,” said Chief Development Officer David Pepper. “We provide detailed performance data from our franchise disclosure document, connect them with existing franchisees, and walk them through our support systems so they can make an informed decision.”

Multi-Channel Communication

This best practice helps ensure all franchisees receive brand updates and other vital information in a medium that is most impactful and convenient to them. “We use a variety of communication channels to keep franchisees informed and engaged, including weekly newsletters tailored to each owner or operator with dynamic content, updates, action items, and practical tips designed to boost revenue and reduce costs,” Pepper explained. “These are complemented by regular email updates from Choice Hotels leaders, monthly newsletters, regional meetings, webinars, and more. We also leverage a custom-built online portal and proactive outreach—such as phone calls from our area directors—to ensure timely, personalized support. Just as important, we prioritize listening through advisory councils and direct feedback loops to ensure we’re addressing franchisee needs in real time.”

Conflict Resolution

In any business relationship, disagreements can arise; for example, owners can have an issue with a new brand standard. The best franchisors have practices that minimize the chances of conflict, as well as procedures to help resolve them. “We understand that each of our hotels is independently owned and operated, so we avoid applying overly rigid, one-way approaches,” said Cuculic. “Instead, we engage in open discussions around standards and specific performance expectations. Our goal is to resolve challenges through proactive communication, clear documentation of expectations and responsibilities, and a commitment to listening in order to understand and avoid misunderstandings in the first instance.”

Advertisement

Setting Up Franchisees for Success

Franchise companies can drive owner success in various ways, such as offering education on operational best practices and trends. Assisting franchisees in meeting brand standards while at the same time promoting innovation at the local level is also key to optimizing hotel performance, which indirectly strengthens the relationship.

Compliance Support | BWH Hotels facilitates compliance with brand standards by “conducting ongoing education through our Learning Management System, brand webinars, workshops, property/virtual visits, and coaching from a dedicated brand management team,” said Cuculic. “We also provide comprehensive onboarding and training programs.” BWH Hotels franchisee Tanna Zywina, owner of Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, Orofino, Idaho, observed that “Meeting brand global standards requires the right tools, resources, and accountability to go beyond ‘just acceptable.’ My regional service manager and district manager are always just a call away with answers or solutions. It’s reassuring as an owner that this kind of support is only a phone call away.”

A key stage of standards compliance is the physical build, and Choice Hotels’ support is exemplary in this area. “We offer comprehensive brand and design immersions that clearly guide owners through planning, design, construction, and the procurement of furniture, fixtures, and equipment,” Pepper noted. Owners appreciate this kind of guidance. BWH Hotels’ Design Team, for example, has been “an enormous asset and time saver as we remodel different areas of the property,” said Zywina. “Their guidance helps us meet brand standards and create a locally relevant guest experience that stands out in our competitive market. That kind of expert support and collaboration is invaluable in helping us succeed.”

BWH Hotels facilitates compliance with brand standards by “conducting ongoing education through our Learning Management System, brand webinars, workshops, property/virtual visits, and coaching from a dedicated brand management team,” said Cuculic. “We also provide comprehensive onboarding and training programs.” BWH Hotels franchisee Tanna Zywina, owner of Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, Orofino, Idaho, observed that “Meeting brand global standards requires the right tools, resources, and accountability to go beyond ‘just acceptable.’ My regional service manager and district manager are always just a call away with answers or solutions. It’s reassuring as an owner that this kind of support is only a phone call away.” A key stage of standards compliance is the physical build, and Choice Hotels’ support is exemplary in this area. “We offer comprehensive brand and design immersions that clearly guide owners through planning, design, construction, and the procurement of furniture, fixtures, and equipment,” Pepper noted. Owners appreciate this kind of guidance. BWH Hotels’ Design Team, for example, has been “an enormous asset and time saver as we remodel different areas of the property,” said Zywina. “Their guidance helps us meet brand standards and create a locally relevant guest experience that stands out in our competitive market. That kind of expert support and collaboration is invaluable in helping us succeed.” Encouraging Innovation | While brands need to ensure their standards are met, a culture where innovation is valued also helps franchisees and the brand itself thrive. “Many of our most effective programs have been shaped by franchisee ideas and field-tested initiatives,” said Pepper. “For example, the Comfort Suites Your Suite Success Marketplace program was developed in response to franchisee feedback about limited lobby space and the need for flexible retail options. The program allows hotels to create compact, branded snack and beverage displays using a modular cabinet system—improving guest convenience and driving incremental revenue without requiring a full marketplace buildout. Franchisee input has also influenced food and beverage design elements, such as the layout of rooftop terraces and bar access in Cambria properties, ensuring that public spaces are both operationally efficient and locally appealing. This approach reflects our belief that franchisees are not just operators, but entrepreneurs whose local insights help drive systemwide progress.”

While brands need to ensure their standards are met, a culture where innovation is valued also helps franchisees and the brand itself thrive. “Many of our most effective programs have been shaped by franchisee ideas and field-tested initiatives,” said Pepper. “For example, the Comfort Suites Your Suite Success Marketplace program was developed in response to franchisee feedback about limited lobby space and the need for flexible retail options. The program allows hotels to create compact, branded snack and beverage displays using a modular cabinet system—improving guest convenience and driving incremental revenue without requiring a full marketplace buildout. Franchisee input has also influenced food and beverage design elements, such as the layout of rooftop terraces and bar access in Cambria properties, ensuring that public spaces are both operationally efficient and locally appealing. This approach reflects our belief that franchisees are not just operators, but entrepreneurs whose local insights help drive systemwide progress.” Learning Resources | A third way that franchisors can set up owners for success is via robust educational resources, such as BWH Hotels’ Learning Management System for on-demand training, Member/Hotel Portal for tools and updates, and workshops led by brand teams that are delivered on-property, regionally, or virtually. “We also offer platforms like BW Connect where hoteliers can post questions about myriad issues and receive advice from their fellow hoteliers and corporate staff,” Cuculic noted. Zywina affirmed that “The education resources BWH Hotels offers are critical for onboarding productive employees and ongoing staff training,” adding that “relevant industry courses covering the latest in carbon monoxide safety, trafficking, and sanitation empower my team with confidence.”

Earning five major awards in 2025, Choice University is also a highly sophisticated learning platform that strengthens franchisee performance—and ultimately their relationship with Choice Hotels. “In 2024, nearly two million courses were completed, and hotels using ChoiceU saw LTR scores 1.4 points higher than those that didn’t,” Pepper observed. “To meet owners where they are in their journey, we offer custom learning tracks for new and experienced hoteliers.”

Recognition and Celebration

Appreciating franchisees and their accomplishments bolsters engagement with the brand, and the best franchisors go the extra mile in this area. While awards, such as BWH Hotels’ M.K. Guertin Award and various “Champions” of the Year, are the traditional approach, brands can certainly go further and celebrate franchisees in various ways, such as BWH Hotels’ brand communications that spotlight outstanding owners and hotels and personalized recognition from senior leadership and the brand team.

Recognition not only supports relationships with franchisees but also inspires their performance. “We believe recognition is a powerful motivator,” said Pepper. “From our annual awards at convention to spotlight features in internal communications and social media, we celebrate franchisees who go above and beyond. We also highlight success stories in our materials to inspire others across the system.”

Pepper also cited the company’s “Owner Spotlights” series on Voice of Choice, Choice Hotels’ internal storytelling platform that connects franchisees across the company. “These features highlight Best of Choice winners through personal Q&As, photos, and behind-the-scenes insights—helping teams understand the people behind the properties and celebrate their achievements in a meaningful way. Externally, we amplify franchisee stories through earned media, development materials, and executive social channels—positioning owners as brand ambassadors and inspiring others across the system,” he concluded.

A Voice for Franchisees

Tanna Zywina, owner of Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, exemplifies the positive impact of a brand’s engagement with franchisee ideas and feedback. “When our headquarter office listens and implements feedback from frontline owners like myself, it builds respect and confidence,” she maintained. “That mutual respect creates a real sense of partnership. I’ve experienced this quite a bit while working with the BWH Hotels Design Team on ongoing renovations and guest experience upgrades over the last couple of years.”

BWH Hotels also has a “tremendously robust organizational structure that ensures hotelier collaboration regarding operational strategies,” according to President and CEO Larry Cuculic. That includes a board of directors comprised of member hoteliers, advisory councils, brand committees, regional services manager-led roundtables, and regional marketing co-ops. “Serving as a governor and on committees like Quality Assurance and Marketing/Advertising has been incredibly fulfilling,” said Zywina. “I stepped outside my comfort zone to contribute my perspective on marketing and have had the chance to work hand-in-hand with BWH Hotels’ CMO Joelle Park, who has taken our global brand advertising to the next level. Connecting with peers, giving feedback, and seeing real changes happen makes me feel valued and part of something bigger.”