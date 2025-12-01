Besides clean, comfortable, and secure environments, guests assume that their hotel stays will be non-incidental. Although rare, hotels are not immune to unexpected occurrences such as bomb threats, fires, floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, medical emergencies, and theft. That’s why security teams and first responders need thorough emergency planning and preparation to expedite response times and ensure the best outcomes.

Security technology is vital to hotel properties for emergency response information and investigations. Locked doors are barriers to swift emergency response times. When the keys are missing and unavailable, response times by police, fire, and rescue teams are delayed even further. Electronic key control systems provide intelligent solutions during emergency events and expedite response times.

Use these seven tips to improve hotel emergency response times to ensure that planning and preparation are in place for key control before the next emergency occurs:

Procure a robust key control security system: Review capabilities, features, and benefits that improve workflow and business operations. Include a set of essential keys for emergency responders. Define key control emergency response policies and procedures: Ensure that a plan is in place with local emergency response teams and confirm with response personnel where their set(s) of keys are located. Regularly conduct drills with staff. Appoint head key control administrators in every department: All key control administrators will be essential communication liaisons for security and emergency response teams. Conduct quarterly key control audits: Purge obsolete keys from the system and merge new keys into the control system. Assign new keys to authorized personnel. Add new keys to the set for emergency response teams. Install networked key control cabinets in strategic and convenient locations and integrate with other hotel security technology systems: Synchronized security data provides forensics for security and emergency incident investigations through audit trail reports. Train and update staff regularly on key control emergency response: Ensure that onboarded employees know what to do with their keys during emergencies. Remove credentials for employees who no longer work for the company. Color code key rings: Color coding leads to quick identification and reduces confusion to minimize response times. Red is always a fitting color for first responders.

First responders require access to the entire footprint of the interior and exterior perimeter of the hotel property during emergencies. Keys are needed for elevators, supply closets, mechanical rooms, guest rooms, and other areas of the building where people cannot evacuate safely. Locked areas and unavailable keys delay rescue operations and compromise the safety of guests and employees.

Electronic key control systems are used in hotels around the world. Key control is an essential security technology that expedites immediate response to emergencies. Hotel security teams and administration also reap the benefits of reduced financial risk because it provides access control and asset management while increasing staff productivity and accountability, with reduced risk for insider security incidents. Investing in electronic key control maximizes security and safety for hotel guests and employees, and it prevents the loss of physical keys.

