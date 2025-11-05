Serving Up Americana: Recreation at Moxy NYC Downtown

Recreation at Moxy NYC Downtown—a bar in Manhattan’s Financial District that fuses vintage gaming elements with mid-century Americana—debuted its redesigned space in August. Originally designed by Stonehill Taylor, the venue features American walnut finishes and a color palette of hunter greens, deep teals, and burgundy reds to evoke the mid-century Ivy League era. The refresh introduces higher quality finishes, bespoke elements, and custom seating.

“The original concept for Recreation was created during the original development of the Moxy brand by Marriott. It was concepted to be a vintage sports club and restaurant for the Financial District demographic,” explained Heather Maloney of Definition Design BK, lead designer of the refresh. “My objective was to create a space that continued the vintage sports club concept but elevated the overall guest experience based on the goals of the F&B operator.” The Definition Design BK team went the extra mile to ensure the redesign was historically authentic. “It was important to be familiar with the era we were reflecting, which was already prevalent in the original design by Stonehill Taylor,” Maloney said. “We wanted to further emphasize the mid-century elements by researching and using key silhouettes from American mid-century design and athletic clubs of that era. This is illustrated through our use of materials, silhouettes, and textiles. … I relied heavily on my research through 1stDibs and other vintage resellers for historically accurate furniture silhouettes and models. The custom pieces were informed by much of my research through these sources.” To complement the redesigned space, Recreation is introducing refreshed menus with highlights like mini martini pairings, Gochujang cocktails, and boxed sushi.

Casual Comfort | “A mix of dining and accent chairs, upholstered in soft velvets and textured vinyls, are paired with patterned stools, throw pillows, and layered fabrics, giving the space a sense of warmth that encourages lingering,” Maloney described. Retro Bar Seating | Workshop Hospitality, who manufactured all the custom furnishings, is “known for their exceptional quality and knowledge in reproducing mid-century furnishings,” Maloney noted. Gathering Space | Sectional sofas are adaptable for a variety of group functions. Recreation’s versatility makes it an ideal place for everything from happy hours to private events. Vintage Sporting Goods | The bar’s gaming area includes custom-made medicine ball ottomans that add both whimsy and nostalgia.