BEVERLY HILLS, California—Hawkins Way Capital announced the launch of the first two hotels under the new Series by Marriott brand—FOUND Miami Beach, which opened on November 10, 2025, and FOUND Santa Monica, which opened on November 13, 2025. These openings mark the official U.S. debut of Marriott International’s newest collection brand and follow the partnership announced in September 2025 between Hawkins Way Capital and Marriott International to convert six properties to FOUND Hotels, Series by Marriott. All managed by FCL Management, the pipeline will expand across major U.S. markets.

“Our partnership with Marriott International represents a meaningful evolution in our hospitality strategy,” said Ross Walker, managing partner, Hawkins Way Capital. “It enables us to combine Hawkins Way Capital’s expertise in identifying and operating distinctive assets with Marriott’s global distribution platform and powerful loyalty network. As we unlock growth opportunities across our business, we are able to expand the FOUND Series brand through acquisition and third-party management activities, offering a turnkey solution to stabilize and institutionalize underperforming hotels. Overall, we’re creating an experience that delivers lasting value for today’s traveler.”

FOUND Miami Beach, Series by Marriott

FOUND Miami Beach, opened November 10, 2025, debuted with refreshed interiors, a remodeled pool and lobby, upgraded technology and guestroom entertainment systems, and Bar Luca, a redesigned 1,000-square-foot restaurant and bar that connects the lobby and pool terrace. The property combines the city’s heritage with contemporary efficiency and elevated amenities.

FOUND Santa Monica, Series by Marriott

FOUND Santa Monica, opened November 13, 2025, includes enhanced guestrooms and public spaces, updated signage, building-system improvements, and refreshed food-and-beverage programming at signature restaurant Cliffdiver. Offering on-site parking, the property is located minutes from Santa Monica Pier and the city’s dining and retail scene.