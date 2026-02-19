IRVINE, California—Sencie, a restorative design and sleep health company, announced its launch, bringing a new, integrated approach to in-room sleep and wellbeing for luxury hospitality. Through its signature “WellSense” design framework, Sencie layers choreographed sensory experiences directly into the guestroom—blending scent, sight, sound, touch, and materiality to create immersive experiences for guests. Sencie’s first designed ritual, The Sleep Ritual Tray, centers on sleep wellbeing, which has emerged as one of the most sought-after luxuries in modern travel.

“Rest and sleep have become defining markers of luxury travel,” said Susie Harborth, founder and chief executive officer of Sencie. “What’s been missing is a thoughtful way to translate that priority directly into the guest room. Sencie enables hotels to seamlessly integrate sleep and wellness rituals into the fabric of the stay, creating a restorative experience where guests feel genuinely cared for and every curated element is selected with clear intention and purpose.”

Sencie’s inaugural hospitality partner, The Bower Coronado, will debut The Sleep Ritual Tray, a choreographed wind-down experience that guides guests into deep rest through scent, touch, light, and sound. Presented on a sculptural tray featuring soft-touch materials and muted tones designed exclusively for The Bower, the ritual includes:

Moonbeam pillow mist with a calming scent profile

Luxe 100 percent Mulberry silk eye mask

Phone sleep pouch to create gentle distance from devices

Guided ritual cards with sensory cues

“We designed The Bower to feel calm from the moment you walk in. Service is personal, the design is intentional, and the room should help you sleep better than you do at home. Partnering with Sencie allows us to support that in a thoughtful way, without adding noise or complication to the guest experience”, said Sean Murphy, general manager.

Advertisement

Additional Details

The Sleep Ritual Tray can be customized for hospitality, travel, and luxury brands. Partners may select from Sencie’s pre-designed sleep program, introduce a curated wellness minibar, or collaborate on a fully bespoke ritual tailored to their brand identity.

Each system is designed to integrate across spaces and guest touchpoints, from in-room rituals and spa environments to retail and signature amenity programs. All programs are developed to align with existing brand frameworks, operational standards, and service philosophies.