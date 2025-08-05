Select Registry Adds 11 Properties to Its Portfolio

KANSAS CITY, Missouri—Select Registry announced the addition of eleven properties to its curated portfolio. Select Registry continues to support independent inns, B&Bs, and boutique hotels. The expansion comes at a time when traveler preferences are shifting away from typical accommodations. According to recent studies by Skift and Booking.com, over 70 percent of global travelers say they are seeking more authentic, local experiences, and a growing number actively choose independent properties over large hotel brands to ensure a deeper connection to the places they visit.

The additions are as follows:

Addy Sea Historic Oceanfront Inn – Bethany Beach, Delaware

ALEO – Detroit, Michigan

Alexandra Inn – Traverse City, Michigan

Guest House at Field Farm – Williamstown, Massachusetts

Inn at Woodhaven – Louisville, Kentucky

Inn on Church Road – Holland, Michigan

Jubilee Suites Boutique B&B – Fairhope, Alabama

Margin Street Inn – Westerly, Rhode Island

Peter Allen Inn – Kinsman, Ohio

The Chesapeake Inn – Urbanna, Virginia

The Jarvis at 220 – New Bern, North Carolina

“Today’s traveler wants more than a place to sleep. They want a story, a connection, a sense of place. The new members to our portfolio reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized hospitality, serving both members and travelers who seek authentic stays,” said Mark Reichle, chief executive officer of Select Registry. “As we grow, our focus remains on giving innkeepers the tools, visibility, and community support they need to succeed.”