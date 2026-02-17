Seaview Hotel & Golf Club Joins Destination by Hyatt

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Seaview Hotel & Golf Club has joined the Destination by Hyatt brand. The transition will further strengthen Hyatt’s portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic.

Set on 670 acres along Reed’s Bay in Galloway, New Jersey, Seaview Hotel & Golf Club offers modern amenities designed for today’s leisure travelers, golfers, and meeting planners. Located eight miles from Atlantic City and within reach of Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C., the resort is set apart from the boardwalk crowds of Atlantic City and offers a more private retreat for guests.

“Seaview Hotel & Golf Club embodies the qualities of the Destination by Hyatt brand, offering a getaway that allows guests to connect with the property’s rich history and oceanside beauty,” said Katie Johnson, vice president of global brands classics portfolio, Hyatt. “The addition of Seaview Hotel to Hyatt’s portfolio demonstrates the brand’s commitment to expanding its presence throughout the globe and giving World of Hyatt members and guests the opportunity to explore a unique destination.”

Property Details

The hotel includes 296 guest rooms and 16 suites, 34,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, and a culinary program led by Executive Chef Rodolfo Correa. The property offers meetings and social spaces for large-scale events for up to 1,000 guestsas well as venues that are fit for small to mid-sized gatherings.

Advertisement

Seaview Hotel & Golf Club’s two on-property championship golf courses are popular attractions. The Bay Course, Seaview Hotel and Golf Club’s original layout, designed by Donald Ross and Hugh Wilson, offers views of Atlantic City and the adjacent barrier islands across the bay. The Pines Course, designed by William Flynn and Howard Toomey, winds through the pine forest just behind the hotel. Additionally, golfers can enjoy a full driving range, putting green, and chipping area.

Additional amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, nature trails, the Noyes Art Gallery, and bay and golf course views throughout the property.

“Seaview Hotel has welcomed generations of guests for well over a century, and its sense of place is inseparable from the history and culture of the Jersey Shore,” said Robert Morgan, general manager of Seaview Hotel & Golf Club. “Becoming part of the Destination by Hyatt brand allows Seaview Hotel to maintain its unique character while tapping into Hyatt’s global platform, introducing this remarkable resort to new travelers while continuing to serve loyal guests and the surrounding community.”