SCP Hotels Announces Launch of Wild Wellness

LAGUNA BEACH, California—SCP Hotels debuted Wild Wellness, a brand-wide evolution of its wellness programming designed to offer immersive experiences in nature. Launching across SCP’s three brand expressions—SCP WildFree, SCP Hotels, and by SCP—with properties in Costa Rica, California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Oregon, Wild Wellness invites guests to connect with nature through design, experiences, and partnerships that are intended to support holistic well-being.

“True vitality is rooted in the wild; we find our most authentic sense of well-being when we reconnect with nature—from the power of the ocean and the symbiotic intelligence of the fungi kingdom to the breathing silence of the rainforest,” said Pam Cruse, chief marketing officer and cofounder of SCP Hotels. “Wild Wellness reflects our belief that nature is the most effective therapist, and that meaningful restoration happens when we create space to truly disconnect and be present.”

Wild Wellness Experiences, Shaped by Place

Each SCP property offers experiences inspired by its surrounding landscape, allowing guests to engage with nature. Offerings include:

Corcovado Wilderness Lodge by SCP Hotels (Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica) : Corcovado Wilderness Lodge by SCP Hotels invites guests into a Sonic Re-Wilding experience, centered on the region’s acoustic ecology. A Whale Bioacoustics Expedition takes guests out on the water with a naturalist. In the rainforest, guests explore the treetops to connect with the environment while participating in a Sacred Tree and Illumination Ceremony held at sunrise or sunset, followed by evenings spent falling asleep to the natural “green noise” of the jungle.

: Corcovado Wilderness Lodge by SCP Hotels invites guests into a Sonic Re-Wilding experience, centered on the region’s acoustic ecology. A Whale Bioacoustics Expedition takes guests out on the water with a naturalist. In the rainforest, guests explore the treetops to connect with the environment while participating in a Sacred Tree and Illumination Ceremony held at sunrise or sunset, followed by evenings spent falling asleep to the natural “green noise” of the jungle. Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP Hotels & SCP Seven4One Hotel (Laguna Beach, California) : Along the Southern California coast, the Pacific Pulse Reset invites guests to experience the healing power of the ocean, with guided cold-water plunges at the Pacific’s edge, followed by a warming Anima Mundi “happiness” tonic on the sand. The Epic Dawn Patrol offers early-morning surf sessions at a local break, accessed via vintage Land Rover, and designed as a living expression of Blue Mind therapy—combining movement, light, and the psychological effects of the ocean as the sun rises over the mountains from the lineup. Following the surf session, guests can relax in SCP’s Signature Peaceful Rooms.

: Along the Southern California coast, the Pacific Pulse Reset invites guests to experience the healing power of the ocean, with guided cold-water plunges at the Pacific’s edge, followed by a warming Anima Mundi “happiness” tonic on the sand. The Epic Dawn Patrol offers early-morning surf sessions at a local break, accessed via vintage Land Rover, and designed as a living expression of Blue Mind therapy—combining movement, light, and the psychological effects of the ocean as the sun rises over the mountains from the lineup. Following the surf session, guests can relax in SCP’s Signature Peaceful Rooms. SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm and SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge (Mendocino, California): Situated between redwoods and the Northern California coastline, the Mycelial Mind experience explores the forest through guided mushroom foraging and seasonal identification in the surrounding woodlands. Terra Mar Kitchen offers a farm-to-table Blue Mind Dining experience, designed to promote calm and presence. A private Shinrin-Yoku (forest bathing) session invites guests to reconnect with the land as well.

Situated between redwoods and the Northern California coastline, the Mycelial Mind experience explores the forest through guided mushroom foraging and seasonal identification in the surrounding woodlands. Terra Mar Kitchen offers a farm-to-table Blue Mind Dining experience, designed to promote calm and presence. A private Shinrin-Yoku (forest bathing) session invites guests to reconnect with the land as well. Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels (Gleneden Beach, Oregon): On Oregon’s central coast, the Celestial and Cacao Journey offers a guided hike through old-growth spruce forests, followed by a ride in the lodge’s vintage Land Rover to a secluded scenic overlook for a chef-curated picnic surrounded by Siletz Bay. Monthly cacao and intention-setting ceremonies aligned with the lunar cycle invite connection under the darkest skies of the month, while elemental spa treatments, including the “Introduction to Awe,” set the tone for a sensory experience.

Wellness by Design

Wellness at SCP Hotels begins with intentional spaces designed to support deep rest and restoration. At six SCP Hotels, Peaceful Rooms are specially designed accommodations that prioritize tranquility, relaxation, and quality sleep. Created as screen-free sanctuaries, Peaceful Rooms minimize digital distractions and reduce exposure to blue light. Each room provides sound machines, essential oil diffusers, calming pillow ritual sprays, yoga mats, meditation pillows, advanced air purification systems, and curated books to encourage mindful rest and offline connection.

Select properties, including Laguna Surf Lodge and SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, include non-toxic Avocado Green Mattresses, made with GOTS-certified organic materials and certified to MADE SAFE standards.

Strategic Partnerships

Part of Wild Wellness is a number of partnerships. SCP Hotels has newly partnered with Japa Health, a personalized health optimization platform focused on long-term physiological resilience. Japa Health offers guests tools to deepen their connection to the natural forces that govern vitality.

“Japa exists to restore people’s relationship with their own biology and with the natural forces that govern life,” said Sheryl Utal, founder of Japa Health. “We teach people how to work with light, water, rhythm, breath, and cellular energy to reclaim vitality at the deepest level. We’re honored to share this with the SCP community.”

Through the collaboration, the SCP community will receive exclusive access to Japa’s platform and resources, offering continued support for wellbeing long after checkout.

Additionally, SCP Hotels has partnered with Anima Mundi Herbals, a leading ethnobotanical apothecary dedicated to preserving indigenous rainforest wisdom. Anima Mundi’s high-vibrational plant formulations are thoughtfully integrated throughout the guest experience, from calming evening tonics like Golden Moon Milk to adaptogenic “happiness” mocktails, providing functional nourishment that supports mental clarity, emotional balance, and vitality.