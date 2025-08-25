ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Reno Opens

RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper, LLC announced the recent opening of ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham in Reno, Nevada, in mid-July. The hotel was developed by Sandpiper and represents the second ECHO Suites hotel in its portfolio. The ECHO Suites brand is focused on providing a simple, minimal, and modern hotel with an emphasis on being clean and affordable.

Per Carter Rise, founder and chief executive officer of The Sandpiper Companies, “Our team at Sandpiper has delivered a beautiful property in a great location. The response from our customers, after only one month, has been fantastic. We couldn’t be happier with our relationship with Wyndham and the value we are creating for customers together.”

Sandpiper Hospitality will be managing the day-to-day operations of this hotel. The company has a growing portfolio of nearly 70 hotels under management. Sandpiper now owns 41 properties across eight brands located in twelve states.